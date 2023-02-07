This article was originally published on August 23, 2022 on The Restless Viking website. Gay Sands Beach along Lake Superior on the Keweenaw peninsula is beautiful, but looks can be deceiving. This “sand” is actually a superfund site containing copper mixed with arsenic, silver and nickel from decades of dumping mining waste. For more than a century 50 billion pounds of crushed ore had been deposited along the shore. It had once stretched a half mile into the lake. Now these metal-rich sands are starting to erode to the south which endangers the Buffalo Reef. This reef is where whitefish and lake trout spawn. Join us as we drive along the area experiencing the extent of this disaster hidden in the pristine-looking Lake Superior shoreline.

GAY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO