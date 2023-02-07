Read full article on original website
Related
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
Polar Plunge coming to Munising this weekend
MUNISING, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan is taking place Saturday, February 11th in Munising. The yearly event is a part of a series of Polar Plunges that happen around the state to help fund the Special Olympics and their athletes in Michigan. Each location tries to reach a goal, with the state wide goal of raising $1.2 million dollars.
New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P.
Updated, 2/10/23, 12:07 p.m., with additional comment from Enbridge Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Restless Viking: The Dangerous Sands At Gay, Michigan
This article was originally published on August 23, 2022 on The Restless Viking website. Gay Sands Beach along Lake Superior on the Keweenaw peninsula is beautiful, but looks can be deceiving. This “sand” is actually a superfund site containing copper mixed with arsenic, silver and nickel from decades of dumping mining waste. For more than a century 50 billion pounds of crushed ore had been deposited along the shore. It had once stretched a half mile into the lake. Now these metal-rich sands are starting to erode to the south which endangers the Buffalo Reef. This reef is where whitefish and lake trout spawn. Join us as we drive along the area experiencing the extent of this disaster hidden in the pristine-looking Lake Superior shoreline.
The brush behind the UP200 sled banners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The UP200 Sled Dog Race brings a lot of excitement into downtown Marquette. The banners (pictured below) are a widely-known piece of merchandise associated with the race. What might not be as well-known is that the banners were all painted by hand. The unsung hero...
Curling event starts the 2023 Meijer Winter Games
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Meijer State Games first event kicked off this morning or should I say slid off. Athletes from all over the Midwest had a chance to go for gold in curling.9 teams with all different levels of experience gathered at Lakeview Arena to put their skills to the test.
Winter Carnival winners announced
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WZMQ) – 2023 Winter Carnival, the celebrated time when student create masterpieces out of snow and ice, is starting to wind down. After an entire month, these men and women say they are not slowing down, as they completed the final steps showcasing their constructed statues and landscapes.
UPDATE: USCG suspends search for missing ice climber in Alger County
MUNISING, Mich. (WZMQ) – UPDATE 4:25 p.m. The United State Coast Guard suspends the search of the missing ice climber in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The USCG said the man, identified as James Bake, 32 of Gaylord, was climbing with a friend when he fell. The USCG received a report of the incident at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Ice climber falls into Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks
MUNISING, MI— A rescue operation has been launched in Alger County, after an ice climber went missing by Miner’s Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The person fell into Lake Superior Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Multiple agencies responded, including a boat from the Marquette Coast Guard and...
UPHP recognized as one of the top Medicare and Medicaid providers in the country
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – It was recently announced that the Upper Peninsula Health Plan was ranked among the top Medicare and Medicaid providers in the country. The announcement stems from the 2022 Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey. The survey gives members of systems across the country the opportunity to rate their providers.
Tickets still available to see Finnish comedian ISMO at Finlandia University
HANCOCK, Mich. (WZMQ) – A world-renowned Finnish comedian will perform at Finlandia University. ISMO makes his Copper Country debut Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at Finlandia’s Hirvonen Auditorium. In 2018, ISMO was the first Finnish comedian to perform on Conan O’Brien, and the clip of his...
Man remains missing after falling from Miner’s Castle in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Alger County are actively involved in a rescue operation near Miner’s Castle along the Lake Superior shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Alger County dispatch confirms that one person fell from the area of Miner’s Castle and at this time has not...
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
