highway58herald.org
Oakridge Mayor Bryan Cutchen introduces monthly newsletter
The City Council recognized the winners of the Oakridge Library Bookmark Contest: Kailyn Howard (8 years old), Aubree Jackson (10 years old), and Lindsay Eli (13 years old). Their winning entries are on display at the library for all to admire. Budget Season. The City Council is facing the crucial...
Willamette Lanes bowling alley reopens on Highway 58
By BEN OLSON/for The Herald — Residents of Oakridge are seeing the return of a cultural and recreational mainstay that entertained several generations of locals since its opening in 1958. After 12 years of inactivity, Willamette Lanes on Highway 58 is once again open for business. New owner and manager, Ben Ward, is hoping to make the lanes a hub for wholesome indoor recreation.
“Walking the Boards”: An Oakridge original and a must see performance!
By TEIRI FREBORG/for The Herald — Zero Clearance Theaters’ production of “Walking the Boards” was presented last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will be presented again this coming weekend, Friday through Sunday on the Stage at Lion Mountain Bakery on Hwy 58. A tribute to actor/director...
