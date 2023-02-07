By BEN OLSON/for The Herald — Residents of Oakridge are seeing the return of a cultural and recreational mainstay that entertained several generations of locals since its opening in 1958. After 12 years of inactivity, Willamette Lanes on Highway 58 is once again open for business. New owner and manager, Ben Ward, is hoping to make the lanes a hub for wholesome indoor recreation.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO