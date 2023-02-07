Read full article on original website
Champaign Fire adding new fire trucks to its fleet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign’s Fire Department is replacing two trucks in its fleet, working to keep its technology up-to-date and keep you safe when they respond to calls. During the week, they’re training and preparing to use the new vehicles. Firefighters are learning how to use the pumps and the new features that their […]
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
WCIA
A day in the life of a Wildlife Medical Clinic manager
Ever wonder what a day in the life of a manager at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic looks like? We’re meeting the new managers at the clinic and learning why they wanted this role. 1008 W Hazelwood Dr, Urbana, IL, United States, 61802. https://vetmed.illinois.edu/wildlife/
WCIA
Tom Grassman Band on CI Stage
Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today. Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good. Kitchen...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
WCIA
Hand pour your own candles this Valentine’s Day with T Candles
Andrea McGee, owner, T Candles is hosting a variety of candle-making classes at Cass Concepts Marketing and Prairie Commons Collective. Looking for something to do with your sweetheart, or to celebrate Valentine’s Day?. Join T Candles for an afternoon couples’ candle-making session before Valentine’s Day! Experience working together and...
Garden Hills streetlighting project begins next week in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that work on the city’s Garden Hills Streetlighting Project is scheduled to begin next week. Crews from Champaign Signal and Lighting (CSL) will begin on the north end of the neighborhood and progress to the south by installing underground conduit throughout the Garden Hills neighborhood. It […]
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
U of I students bringing “army” of frogs to Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library. Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be […]
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Tolono Fire Chief urges community to call 911 for ‘non-emergencies’
Tolono Firefighters are encouraging you to call 911 instead of their station when you need help.
WCIA
Shop ’til you drop this Valentine’s Day at Giggles
Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? One of the Giggles gals can help you to pick out something for everyone! Plus, the grab and go case will be open on Monday to pop in for some last-minute Valentine treats. Saturday, February 11, is Galentine’s Day in downtown Decatur!...
Extras needed in Paxton movie production
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one central Illinois town not only have a chance to see a movie being filmed, but they also have a chance to be in one. A filming crew from upstate Naperville is in Paxton this week filming Desperate Souls. They will be filming on Thursday and Friday at […]
UPDATE: Boil order lifted on Mahomet street
Update at 1 p.m. on 2/10/2023 The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order issued in Mahomet on Wednesday has been lifted. The order was in effect for Oakwood Drive and a portion of Golf Drive. As of 12:10 p.m. on Friday, it is safe again to drink or cook water without […]
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
WCIA
Rom-Com or horror film this Valentine’s Day weekend?
Another rom-com and a challenging horror film are available for viewing this weekend. Here to review Somebody I Used to Know and Consecration are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.
WCIA
Sweets, treats, lattes, and margaritas!
Maize at the Station is excited to introduce new menu items just in time for Valentine’s Day. Maize staff are in the ciKitchen making their Valentine’s Day featured margarita… the Don Julio Chocolate Rimmed Strawberry Margarita. This delicious drink is made with Don Julio Blanco (tequila), fresh squeezed juice and strawberries and rimmed with a chocolate ganache made locally from Chokandi Craft Chocolate.
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
U of I Police investigating Peeping Tom shower incident at dorm
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said a man was caught entering women’s shower areas at a dorm hall Sunday morning. Officials said the incident happened between 3 and 5:30 a.m. at Oglesby Hall, one of two buildings that make up the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The […]
