ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
ABC13 Houston

Turkey earthquake: Death toll surpasses 15,000, officials say

GAZIANTEP, Turkey -- More than 15,000 people are dead after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday, according to officials. The pre-dawn quake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. Thousands of buildings were toppled on both sides of the border, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched for survivors in the massive piles of rubble.
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC13 Houston

Southwest Airlines explains its Christmas holiday meltdown to congress

WASHINGTON -- Congress is receiving new evidence Thursday of internal chaos at Southwest Airlines over the Christmas holiday meltdown. The Senate Commerce committee is questioning Southwest executive Andrew Watterson, alongside Southwest pilot union president Casey Murray, Sharon Pinkerton of the Airlines for America trade group, Paul Hudson of Flyers' Rights, and economist Clifford Winston of The Brookings Institution.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy