Michigan’s 31st Ice Fest
MUNISING, Mich. (WZMQ) – For over 31 years, Michigan’s Ice Fest has been uniting people from all over the world. Now three days into the event ending this Sunday, many have climbed their way up some of the greatest waterfalls near Munising. With all 31 years under his...
Polar Plunge coming to Munising this weekend
MUNISING, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan is taking place Saturday, February 11th in Munising. The yearly event is a part of a series of Polar Plunges that happen around the state to help fund the Special Olympics and their athletes in Michigan. Each location tries to reach a goal, with the state wide goal of raising $1.2 million dollars.
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
Curling event starts the 2023 Meijer Winter Games
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Meijer State Games first event kicked off this morning or should I say slid off. Athletes from all over the Midwest had a chance to go for gold in curling.9 teams with all different levels of experience gathered at Lakeview Arena to put their skills to the test.
Ralph’s Italian Deli is Back Open For Business in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MICH. (WZMQ) – One of Ishpeming’s favorite delis is back open for business. Ralph’s Italian Deli, famous for its classic cudighi, closed its door back in may of 2022 for renovations as it downsized the restaurant. After 9 months of moving and renovations, the popular deli reopened its doors yesterday morning.
Kingsford High School Advocates for National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month Throughout February
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WZMQ) – With the help of school staff, Iron Mountain’s Caringhouse, and local law enforcement, the students at Kingsford High School are learning how to engage in healthy relationships. Kingsford High School has partnered with Iron Mountain’s Caringhouse to help teach teens how to watch for relationships that can be damaging, whether it be emotionally or physically.
Watch opening ceremonies of Meijer State Games of Michigan on WZMQ tonight
WZMQ 19 News will broadcast special coverage of the opening ceremonies for the Meijer State Games of Michigan tonight at 7/6 p.m. central. 19 News Anchor Sarah Blakely will host the special, live broadcast from Marquette Mountain Resort. It will include the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. You can watch it on WZMQ CBS or streaming live here.
NMU’s Early Childhood Education masters degree named 36th in the nation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Online Master’ degree website (onlinemastersdegrees.org). Northern Michigan University’s Early Childhood Educational Program has been named one of the best online master’s degree programs, the 36th in the nation. With a regional and national shortage of early childhood educators, the programs also...
