25newsnow.com
Fine arts’ committee renews plan to improve support within Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A group of teachers are starting a new initiative to rebuild the arts’ programs within Peoria Public Schools. The Peoria Federation of Teachers’ Fine Arts Committee announced the plan on Thursday, in an effort to rebuild the arts’ programs that have seen massive cuts since 2017.
25newsnow.com
Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
wcbu.org
'We want to change these cultural norms': Peoria man leads new program to prevent harmful behaviors in Illinois National Guard
Sexual violence, workplace violence and harassment, self-directed harm and family violence are all areas of concern within the Illinois National Guard, and a new program led by a Peoria resident hopes to accelerate positive, lasting change and find solutions to these issues. Matt Palmisano is the new Illinois National Guard...
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools students using speech program to their advantage
Six Peoria Public Schools students have returned from a nationwide speech competition in California, and their coaches are helping them prepare for their next contest. Advantage Communications arrived in Peoria in 2021 with district-funded programs that provide free speech and performance education curriculum for after-school practice. Advantage Communications founder and...
25newsnow.com
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
25newsnow.com
Sully’s Location Eyed for Hotel Site
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of downtown that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is now the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street. Fulton...
wglt.org
Sound Health: Bloomington pediatrician calls for a team approach to combat child obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines encouraging pediatricians to offer treatments earlier and at a higher intensity to children struggling with obesity. Pediatricians should be offering treatment to children ages 6 and above, but can begin treatment for those even as young as age 2, based on...
25newsnow.com
Peoria residents concerned with housing drought
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
wglt.org
Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected
Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
wglt.org
Normal firefighters union to seek new recipients for gun raffle proceeds as Baby Fold backs away
The president of the Normal firefighters union says they will find a new beneficiary for proceeds from their gun raffle, after The Baby Fold raised concerns and distanced itself from the annual fundraiser. The Normal Firefighters Local 2442 has done the raffle for about eight years and, most recently, has...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria City Council accepts arbitrator’s ruling for police salaries
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria City Council has approved an arbitrator’s decision on a salary dispute between the city and the police officers’ union for a contract that’s already expired. So, officers will be receiving retroactive pay amounting to 2.25% annual pay increases...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public School board candidate back on the ballot after legal battle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After being removed for what she and her attorney consider a clerical error, Keisha Alexander is back on the ballot once again per a ruling from Peoria County court. She was removed earlier this year after her challenger and former PPS Board President Martha Ross...
wcbu.org
Judge says Peoria school board candidate Keisha Alexander to appear on April ballot
Keisha Alexander's candidacy for the Peoria District 150 school board is officially back on the spring ballot. Circuit Judge Bruce Fehrenbacher has ruled in favor of Alexander's appeal, overturning a decision by the Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners that struck her name from the ballot. Fehrenbacher sided with the...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
25newsnow.com
Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a...
Central Illinois Proud
2023 Food Fight | Neighborhood House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We interviewed Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 9th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs’ culinary talents, and it’s a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending, you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote.
