Peoria, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

25newsnow.com

Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria Public Schools students using speech program to their advantage

Six Peoria Public Schools students have returned from a nationwide speech competition in California, and their coaches are helping them prepare for their next contest. Advantage Communications arrived in Peoria in 2021 with district-funded programs that provide free speech and performance education curriculum for after-school practice. Advantage Communications founder and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Realty group proposes new downtown hotel

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director

PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Sully’s Location Eyed for Hotel Site

PEORIA (25 News Now) -The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of downtown that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is now the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street. Fulton...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria residents concerned with housing drought

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected

Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
walls102.com

LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community

The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2023 Food Fight | Neighborhood House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We interviewed Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 9th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs’ culinary talents, and it’s a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending, you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote.
PEORIA, IL

