Governor Moore, elected officials announce abortion access legislative package for Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and state legislators announced a comprehensive abortion access legislative package. The bill package will protect private medical information and expand access to abortion services. “As long as I am Governor,...
Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar

The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
Could overdose prevention sites be in Maryland’s future?

Advocates for overdose prevention sites say their yearslong effort to provide places in Maryland where people can more safely consume illegal drugs finally may be gaining traction. Also known as supervised injection sites, the facilities offer clean needles and other supplies to people who use drugs. Trained staff can intervene...
Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
Maryland Senate Republicans Announce 2023 Legislative Agenda

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Republican Caucus announced its 2023 Legislative Agenda that is focused on commonsense proposals to relieve the rising cost of living, combat violent crime, promote educational opportunities and parental involvement, and champion transparency and accountability in State government. “Just as we have approached Governor...
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students

This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
