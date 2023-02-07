Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore, elected officials announce abortion access legislative package for Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and state legislators announced a comprehensive abortion access legislative package. The bill package will protect private medical information and expand access to abortion services. “As long as I am Governor,...
88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Republicans introduce package of crime bills to address repeat violent offenders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar
The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
wypr.org
Could overdose prevention sites be in Maryland’s future?
Advocates for overdose prevention sites say their yearslong effort to provide places in Maryland where people can more safely consume illegal drugs finally may be gaining traction. Also known as supervised injection sites, the facilities offer clean needles and other supplies to people who use drugs. Trained staff can intervene...
Bay Net
Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
Bay Net
Proposed Bill Could Change How County Commissioners Are Elected, Here’s What To Know
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 30, 2023, Delegate Brian Crosby [D] introduced House Bill 447, which could potentially change the way County Commissioners are elected in Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Garrett Counties. Currently, every registered voter in the county has a vote for each Commissioner candidate on the...
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
WTOP
Does size matter? Md. bill would allow teachers to negotiate on class size
Maryland teachers want to include class size in contract negotiations with local boards of education. But currently, that’s illegal in Maryland, and one state senator is working to change that. “I know I have teachers in my local school who have as many as 40 students in a class,”...
wypr.org
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés
Maryland lawmakers unveiled the long-awaited bill outlining how the state will structure its recreational marijuana market in the coming months. The bill, 88 pages long, allows state-licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to consumers 21 years old and older starting on July 1. The bill sets standards for how marijuana...
wypr.org
State lawmakers consider tax break for businesses with four-day work week
Tricerat, a Baltimore-based software company, reduced its work week from five days to four in October 2021. According to CEO John Byrne, the experiment was a resounding success. “All I can say is my staff absolutely loves this,” Byrne said with a chuckle. Byrne’s 25 employees work out with...
Bay Net
Maryland Senate Republicans Announce 2023 Legislative Agenda
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Republican Caucus announced its 2023 Legislative Agenda that is focused on commonsense proposals to relieve the rising cost of living, combat violent crime, promote educational opportunities and parental involvement, and champion transparency and accountability in State government. “Just as we have approached Governor...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers are wrestling about all the places people can carry guns amid permit spike
Maryland lawmakers had their first crack Tuesday at a sweeping bill regarding concealed carry permits in the state and where residents will be able to freely take their firearms. The number of state residents who applied for concealed carry permits in the last six months of 2022 increased sevenfold after...
The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
fox5dc.com
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
Maryland lawmakers weigh gun bills after Bruen decision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are considering new gun measures in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law that was very similar to Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry concealed handguns. The...
WTOP
Md. lawmakers push to expand use of alcohol detection devices in vehicles
In Maryland, drivers who are convicted of drinking and driving are already required to get an ignition interlock device — a piece of technology that won’t allow a car to start if the driver is impaired. Lawmakers in Annapolis are working to pass bills that would expand the...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
