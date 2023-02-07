Read full article on original website
Road work to stretch for 8 months on one Monongalia County road
Those who live on Monongalia County Route 5, Camp Run Road, will experience delays coming and going for several months, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County on Valentine’s Day
Part of Monongalia County will not have power for part of Valentine's Day.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Car crashes through tavern wall in Wilkins Township
A car crashed through the wall of a tavern in Wilkins Township on Thursday.
Arrest made in downtown Morgantown stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month in downtown Morgantown. Morgantown police arrested Bobby Martel Taylor Thursday and charged him with malicious assault. The stabbing occurred on Jan. 15 near the Liquid Lounge on Walnut Street. The...
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
NCWV forester shares some tips on how to try to avoid a brush fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several brush fires broke out across North Central West Virginia. West Virginia Division of Forestry service forester with Harrison, Barbour and Taylor counties, Dan Cooley, said it’s common to see brush fires on a windy day. “On days like today. You have a little bit...
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
VIDEO: Crews battling 3-alarm hotel fire in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a Fairmont hotel since about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Part of the roof has caved in at the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd., according to a 5 News reporter on the scene. Officials said the fire has been...
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Man charged after small child walks to 7-Eleven by himself
A man has been charged after allegedly sleeping while he was supposed to be watching a young child in Shinnston.
4 Harrison County schools dismissing early for water main break
The Harrison County School District announced that four schools are dismissing early on Wednesday. Feb. 8.
Clarksburg man charged after ‘small child’ leaves home, walks to store, police say
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after police said a child left a Shinnston home and walked to a convenience store on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on S. Pike St. in Shinnston on Wednesday for “a small child that appeared to be 4 to 5 years old that had walked into the store by himself.”
1 flown to hospital after Route 28 crash
BUFFALO TWP — Crews responded Wednesday, Feb. 8, morning to a crash on Route 28 that resulted in one person being taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to officials. Around 6:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single vehicle accident with an injury. According to scanner reports, a car hit a tree near Exit 17 on Route 28.
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect. Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO. A man broke into the church, took keys to a...
