Monongalia County, WV

WDTV

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in downtown Morgantown stabbing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month in downtown Morgantown. Morgantown police arrested Bobby Martel Taylor Thursday and charged him with malicious assault. The stabbing occurred on Jan. 15 near the Liquid Lounge on Walnut Street. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Crews battling 3-alarm hotel fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a Fairmont hotel since about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Part of the roof has caved in at the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd., according to a 5 News reporter on the scene. Officials said the fire has been...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
cranberryeagle.com

1 flown to hospital after Route 28 crash

BUFFALO TWP — Crews responded Wednesday, Feb. 8, morning to a crash on Route 28 that resulted in one person being taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to officials. Around 6:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single vehicle accident with an injury. According to scanner reports, a car hit a tree near Exit 17 on Route 28.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect. Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO. A man broke into the church, took keys to a...
