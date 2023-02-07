At 2:33 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 a half-mile west of Route 61. A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

