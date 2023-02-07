ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Danville high school closed Monday after threat

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School in Danville are learning virtually Monday because of a threat aimed at the school. The threat was delivered Monday morning, according to Principal Reyhan Deskins, who did not share the nature of the threat or how it was delivered. Deskins...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke gas prices down over the last week; still higher than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Gas Buddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are still 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting of a man at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments. About 6:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Hershberger Road NW. Officers found the victim inside a residence; paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
WDBJ7.com

Grant money helping Montgomery Museum digitize museum material

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is ramping up its technology in the museum thanks to a grant from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. The museum received $25,000. The funds will be used to digitize the museum’s library and will add interactive electronic...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday night. About 10:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, deputies were called regarding a report of shots being fired near an Air BnB on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna. The victim had already been taken via private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, where he died.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Step out to cure Scleroderma

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. In its most aggressive form, the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract are severely damaged. Scar tissue, caused by an overproduction of collagen, can result...
AMHERST, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Rocky Mount man dies in Giles County crash

At 2:33 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 a half-mile west of Route 61. A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
ROANOKE, VA

