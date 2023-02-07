Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads heading into Monday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday’s storm was primarily a rain event, so VDOT officials say they didn’t see any major issues with roads. But experts still want drivers to be cautious, especially Sunday night and Monday morning. VDOT officials say there have been some minor road and pavement...
WDBJ7.com
Danville high school closed Monday after threat
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School in Danville are learning virtually Monday because of a threat aimed at the school. The threat was delivered Monday morning, according to Principal Reyhan Deskins, who did not share the nature of the threat or how it was delivered. Deskins...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke gas prices down over the last week; still higher than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Gas Buddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are still 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago,...
WSLS
Bedford Co. woman stopped with loaded handgun in her carry-on bag at Roanoke’s airport
ROANOKE, Va. – A Bedford County woman is facing a maximum fine of $15,000 after TSA officers stopped her from bringing a handgun onto a flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. TSA officers found the loaded gun in the woman’s carry-on bag on Sunday, Feb. 12. Local police...
WDBJ7.com
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting of a man at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments. About 6:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Hershberger Road NW. Officers found the victim inside a residence; paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
WDBJ7.com
Grant money helping Montgomery Museum digitize museum material
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is ramping up its technology in the museum thanks to a grant from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. The museum received $25,000. The funds will be used to digitize the museum’s library and will add interactive electronic...
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday night. About 10:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, deputies were called regarding a report of shots being fired near an Air BnB on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna. The victim had already been taken via private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, where he died.
WDBJ7.com
Step out to cure Scleroderma
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. In its most aggressive form, the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract are severely damaged. Scar tissue, caused by an overproduction of collagen, can result...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSET
'I just feel better:' Device gives heart failure patients quality of life
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Congestive heart failure robbed Bill Jenkins of his quality of life for more than 20 years. "I'd get more tired, more worn out," Jenkins explained. Walking down the hall or even spending time with family took a lot out of him. "Just didn't feel like...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
wfxrtv.com
US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
WSLS
One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
pcpatriot.com
Rocky Mount man dies in Giles County crash
At 2:33 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 a half-mile west of Route 61. A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
