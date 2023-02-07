Read full article on original website
Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle PeninsulaWatchful EyeGloucester County, VA
2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in MathewsWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Virginia International Tattoo returning to Scope Arena in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local cultural tradition is returning to Hampton Roads for its 26th year. The Virginia Arts Festival's "Virginia International Tattoo" will take place once again this April in Norfolk. The show will feature the largest international cast ever, with performers from nine countries, including Ukraine.
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Epitome of the warrior patriot’: Veteran held captive in Vietnam for 7-plus years laid to rest in Virginia Beach
Former prisoners of war Cmdr. George Coker and Rear Adm. Bob Shumaker tapped a final “good night and God bless” to Capt. James Mulligan Jr. But this time, they tapped the coded message to their cellmate of seven years on a church pew rather than the walls of a Vietnamese prison.
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
WUSA
Fundraiser started to help retired, disabled veteran in Virginia get back on her feet
VIRGINIA, USA — The son of a disabled veteran launched a fundraiser to help put his mom in temporary housing so she doesn't have to give up her support animal while the VA works to help find her a more permeant solution. Cynthia Jill Allen-Hood is a retired 23-year...
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
Charges certified against suspect in death of Virginia Beach woman
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man charged with killing a woman in Virginia Beach over the summer was back in cour Thursday. Police arrested Gary Morton in the death of Marie Covington, a woman who police reported missing out of Virginia Beach. Authorities later found her body in Norfolk.
Newport News Shipbuilding gears up for increased submarine construction
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With submarine construction increasing with the construction of a new class of subs, Newport News Shipbuilding is equipping itself for the additional work. Their parent company - Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - announced Thursday that they've broken ground on a "Multi-Class Submarine Production Facility," which...
Innocence Lost: Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
In the five weeks since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, parents, educators, and police are all wondering how to prevent such an alarming incident from ever happening again
Missing Newport News man believed to be endangered: Police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News police need your help finding a missing man they say is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen Thursday in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive at around 1 p.m., according to the department. Lassiter is 5'10" and 200 pounds. He was...
'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade. "You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard. Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee,...
WAVY News 10
U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance …. The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. General Assembly reaches midway point. The Virginia...
thenewsprogress.com
No School Cuts. Period!
First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error. Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to. school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in...
Newport News mother seeks new pharmacy after CHKD's Hague Pharmacy closes its doors
NORFOLK, Va. — The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters once served as a second home for Michelle Moore and her daughter Mia. "We were up there pretty frequently," said Moore. "Mia was diagnosed with DIPG brain cancer...considered terminal at diagnosis. She was just a little under two and a half."
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
