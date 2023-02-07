Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
Facing a budget crunch, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to raise the cost of applications. Attorneys say it could make green cards harder to obtain for working class immigrants.
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to U.S
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for passports to apply for a U.S. migration program crowded local migration centers, according to videos shared on social media on Friday, crushing through small doorways and scaling the outside of stairways.
Biden is preparing mass deportations of non-Mexican migrants to Mexico
Mexico may take expelled Venezuelan, Nicaraguan, Haitian, and Cuban migrants. The plan is contingent on Biden expanding the United States' parole process.
Purported FBI document suggests agency may be targeting Catholics who attend Latin Mass
A former FBI agent revealed a purportedly leaked FBI document indicating the government is increasing its scrutiny toward Catholics who attend the Latin Mass.
Celia Cruz makes history as the first Afro Latina to be on the U.S. quarter
Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, who died in 2003 at age 77, will become the first Afro Latina to be featured on the U.S. quarter.
George Santos Says He Founded His Company While in Middle School
Santos claims he was paid $750,000 by his company the Devolder Organization.
Advocates of missing migrants asking lawmakers in DC for help
A coalition of migrant advocates who help missing migrants and identify migrant remains found in South Texas are in Washington, D.C., talking to lawmakers about the rising number of asylum-seekers who die each year trying to cross the border from Mexico.
Elian Gonzalez set to become Cuban lawmaker
Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday.
Reuters
Around 70% of Haitians back international force to fight gangs, survey says
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense
Why do the adult male migrants now refusing to give up on their luxury accommodations at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen act and sound suspiciously like American activists on the same issue? Because activists are deeply involved in the standoff itself — and with the larger effort to ramp up illegal migration, leaving Mayor Eric Adams (and others) to deal with the resulting humanitarian catastrophe. Like Sergio Tupac Uzurin, an activist with NYC ICE Watch who’s been front and center protesting the migrant move. He claims that some migrants who saw the Brooklyn facility they’re being moved to called it a...
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. The next day the sponsorship had been confirmed and the day after that it was approved.With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue...
One-way busloads to Canada add to urgency of border policy revamp
Mayor Eric Adams denies New York is playing travel agent in movement of asylum seekers.
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of country’s leader Ortega, ‘deports’ them to U.S.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken said the prisoners had been jailed “for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured...
100+ Haitian migrants make landfall in Tavernier
MIAMI - More than one hundred migrants landed early Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.U.S. Customs and Border Patrol posted on Twitter that they were in a boat that docked near Tavernier Key.Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar posted on Twitter a video of their vessel.The 114 migrants, mostly men with a few women and children, were from Haiti, according to Border Patrol.They were taken to a local Border Patrol station where they will be medically screened and processed. Since October 1st, the US Coast Guard said it has interdicted more than 8,300 migrants at sea. Including nearly 5,600 from...
More migrants are crossing the northern border into the U.S. as Mexicans fly to Canada and then head south
The number of migrants crossing the border from Canada into the U.S. is rising — in one sector by more than 700% — as more Mexicans desperate to get into the U.S. fly to Canada and attempt to cross in frigid temperatures. One family recently stopped by Border...
Hundreds of migrants show up at border after rumors of U.S. sending buses to Canada
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants showed up at the U.S. Mexico border near Yarbrough on Wednesday night into Thursday. This as rumors spread that buses would take the migrants to Canada. Border Patrol El Paso sector says in a period of a couple of hours more than 500 showed up and then […]
'Sleazy but not criminal': Some George Santos fabrications likely protected by the First Amendment
Not all lying is protected by the Constitution. But some of the fabrications by Rep. George Santos, experts say, are not likely a crime on their own.
