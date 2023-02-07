ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Around 70% of Haitians back international force to fight gangs, survey says

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January.
Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense

Why do the adult male migrants now refusing to give up on their luxury accommodations at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen act and sound suspiciously like American activists on the same issue?  Because activists are deeply involved in the standoff itself — and with the larger effort to ramp up illegal migration, leaving Mayor Eric Adams (and others) to deal with the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.  Like Sergio Tupac Uzurin, an activist with NYC ICE Watch who’s been front and center protesting the migrant move. He claims that some migrants who saw the Brooklyn facility they’re being moved to called it a...
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. The next day the sponsorship had been confirmed and the day after that it was approved.With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue...
100+ Haitian migrants make landfall in Tavernier

MIAMI - More than one hundred migrants landed early Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.U.S. Customs and Border Patrol posted on Twitter that they were in a boat that docked near Tavernier Key.Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar posted on Twitter a video of their vessel.The 114 migrants, mostly men with a few women and children, were from Haiti, according to Border Patrol.They were taken to a local Border Patrol station where they will be medically screened and processed.  Since October 1st, the US Coast Guard said it has interdicted more than 8,300 migrants at sea. Including nearly 5,600 from...
