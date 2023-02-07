SUV and Car Collide on East Ridgewood Ave

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday morning an Audi sedan and Honda SUV collided at the intersection of East Ridgewood Ave. and North Pleasant Ave. One minor injury was reported, but the individual refused transportation to the hospital.

Ridgewood Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of the crash, where the cars were removed amidst the morning rush hour at around 7:45 a.m.

