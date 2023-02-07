Read full article on original website
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Secretly-Launched Russian Satellite with Unknown Purpose Breaking Up in Orbit, US Says
A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.
A new potentially habitable planet is discovered by scientists, but half of it is in perpetual darkness
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A team of international astronomers announced the discovery of an exoplanet that is both eerily similar and close to Earth on a galactic scale. The newly discovered planet Wolf 1069b is about 1.26 times the mass of Earth and 1.08 times its size. What's even more intriguing is that it lies in the habitable zone of its host star, which means that water could exist on its surface, making it a potential home for alien life forms.
Phys.org
The world's largest radio telescope just scanned 33 exoplanets for a signal from aliens
The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST), located in China, is currently the world's largest and most sophisticated radio observatory. While its primary purpose is to conduct large-scale neutral hydrogen surveys (the most common element in the universe), study pulsars, and detect Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), scientists have planned to use the array in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). Integral to this field of study is the search for technosignatures, signs of technological activity that indicate the presence of an advanced civilization.
CNET
Scientists Hunt Down Mysterious 'Invisible Galaxy' From Early Universe
How do you describe a galaxy that doesn't want to be seen? You break out a cosmic magnifying glass. A research team led by astrophysics doctoral student Marika Giulietti of the Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (Sissa) in Italy published a study on an "very special" galaxy in The Astrophysical Journal this month. In a statement on Tuesday, Sissa described it as a "mysterious and very distant object" and "so dark that it is almost invisible, even to highly sophisticated instruments." Intriguing.
ancientpages.com
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan on Tuesday accused Russia of illegally occupying disputed islands off Hokkaido in another sign of weakening relations between the two countries since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
Science Focus
How scientists uncovered 277 Martian meteorites on planet Earth
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. There are 60,000 recorded meteorites on Earth. There are several strands of evidence implying that some of the meteorites found on Earth actually originate from Mars. Scientists have used a technique called ‘radiometric dating’ to determine the ages of these chunks of rock.
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
We May Have Had an Interstellar Visitor for Eons and Scientists Are Stumped
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A comet that may have come from interstellar space just made its latest dramatic swing around the Sun, an encounter that was imaged in mesmerizing detail by a space observatory. The origins of Comet 96P/Machholz (96P) have...
CNET
NASA Finds Surprise Evidence of Ancient Water Ripples on Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has logged over a decade in the Gale Crater on Mars. It's a veteran of the red planet, but Mars still has some surprises in store, like an ancient lake bed in an unexpected place.
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Discovery: Graphene on Platinum Surfaces Seemingly Defies Coulomb’s Law
Researchers from Basel and Tel Aviv discovered that friction varies with speed in specific graphene structures on platinum surfaces, defying Coulomb’s law which states that friction is speed-independent in the macro world. Materials made of single atomic layers are highly valued for their low-friction qualities, useful in reducing friction...
The Battle of Mohi: When the Mongols Invaded Europe
The Battle of Mohi was a turning point in the Mongol invasion of Europe, marking the first time that the fearsome Mongol army encountered significant resistance from the European armies. The battle took place on the banks of the Sajo River in Hungary, and it was a pivotal moment in the history of Europe, as it marked the beginning of the end for the Mongol army's seemingly unstoppable conquest.
Largest penguin ever discovered weighed a whopping 340 pounds, fossils reveal
Researchers in New Zealand have unearthed fossils from two previously unknown ancient penguin species. One of the new species is the largest penguin ever discovered.
Astronomers Detect a Strange New 'Molecular Bubble' Structure in Space
A newly discovered structure located deep in the heart of a thick cloud of gas and dust more than 450 light-years away is the signature of a pair of baby stars in the throes of formation. A team of astronomers have identified a previously unseen bubble at the center of...
sciencealert.com
NASA Rover Encounters Spectacular Metal Meteorite on Mars
MSL Curiosity is going about its business exploring Mars. The high-tech rover is currently exploring the sulphate-bearing unit on Mt. Sharp, the central peak in Mars' Gale Crater. Serendipity placed a metal meteorite in its path. The meteorite is made mostly of nickel and iron, and it has a name:...
