A complete timeline of Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's relationship, from meeting at a house party to having children

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in February 2019. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have been married for four years, and have one child with another on the way.

The pair first met at a house party and were set up by Chloë Grace Moretz.

Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the season finale viewing party for Fox's "The Four" on February 8, 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

July 2014: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara met at a house party.

Two years before they got together, Trainor and Sabara met at a house party in Los Angeles," People reported.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, it's 'Spy Kids,'" Trainor told People, referencing her now-husband's iconic role as Juni Cortez. "I went to him while he was getting a drink. I was like, 'Are you 'Spy Kids?'' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And I thought that was so cool."

Sabara told People that he remembered meeting a "really cute blonde, blue-eyed girl who came up to me," saying that he couldn't forget her.

Trainor experienced a meteoric rise to fame later that year with her smash single "All About That Bass.

Chloe Grace Moretz introduced Daryl Sabara to Meghan Trainor. Jon Oringer/ Getty Images; Barcroft Media / Getty Images

July 2016: Chloë Grace Moretz set up the couple.

People reported that Chloë Grace Moretz set up the couple in July 2016. Moretz confirmed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2018 that she was, indeed, the master matchmaker.

Moretz said that she set Trainor up with her friend , Sabara, after Trainor told her that she "really wanted to meet a good guy."

Trainor later told E! News that she and Sabara went on a bowling double date together with Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham, where they kissed at Moretz's urging. As People reported , the group also went to do karaoke, where Sabara sang Elton John's "Your Song."

"I am kind of aggressive. Like, date six, I forced him, like, we were both, like, so in love with each other and I was just like, 'Just say it. Say it. I know you love me,'" she told E! News in 2018.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at a Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers game on March 21, 2017. Kevork S. Djansezian/GC Images

October 14, 2016: Trainor confirmed that she and Sabara were dating on Instagram.

Trainor posted a selfie of the group on Instagram with the caption, "I [heart emoji] Madrid ..and this guy."

In September of that year , Trainor had posted a selfie of the two wearing onesies after the conclusion of her tour, sparking speculation that they were dating.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor kissing at the European premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker" in December 2019. Mike Marsland/WireImage

May 2017: Trainor said that Sabara made her feel confident in the bedroom.

Trainor told Cosmopolitan that she hadn't particularly "felt sexy" with men before. That changed with Sabara.

"No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl," she told the magazine. "He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at Westwood Village Theater on April 17, 2018. Steve Granitz/WireImage

December 22, 2017: Sabara proposed to Trainor on her 24th birthday.

Trainor posted a video of the proposal on Instagram. Sabara proposed to Trainor under a tunnel of Christmas lights, surprising her with her family and friends to celebrate.

"I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!" she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess."

Meghan Trainor performing for Daryl Sabara during the 2018 BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 15, 2018. Kevin Kane/Getty Images

January 2018: Trainor said that Sabara sang on her album.

Trainor told ET in January 2018 that she had been in the studio "every day" with her family.

"My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song," she told ET.

Meghan Trainor was amazed by Daryl Sabara's surprise dance routine. Daryl Sabara/Instagram

December 22, 2018: Sabara and Trainor were wed on her 25th birthday.

People reported that the couple was wed in a ceremony attended by 100 close friends and family in the couple's backyard.

"I'm a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!!" Trainor wrote in an Instagram post . "Thank you for everyone who helped make it happen… I Love you forever and always @darylsabara."

In his own post , Sabara wrote that he had "the most beautiful wife," thanking her for "making me the luckiest man in the world."

He also choreographed a dance routine for his wedding set to the songs "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Pop! Goes My Heart," and Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie." Sabara posted a video of the dance on Instagram.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the 2019 Delta Air Lines Grammy's Party on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

February 8, 2019: Trainor released the song to which she walked down the aisle.

Trainor walked down the aisle to one of her own songs, titled "Marry Me." She later released the song on her February 2019 EP, "The Love Train."

Trainor told Billboard that she wrote the song on her one-month anniversary of dating Sabara, and with him in the room no less.

"He was sitting there in awe," Trainor said. "It was like the first song I wrote in front of his face."

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the 2018 Jingle Ball in Boston, Massachusetts. Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

June 25, 2019: Trainor said that 'being a newlywed is amazing.'

Trainor told E! News that she was loving married life, and highlighted how supportive Sabara was of her as a writer.

"What's really cool is having someone you love actually be a fan of your writing and I never had that before him," she said. "So like I'll write a song and he'll watch me or he'll help me out or we'll get in the car after and he plays it and he's like, 'You're the greatest songwriter ever,' and that just feels amazing."

Ryan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, and Meghan Trainor pose for a selfie for Fox's "Celebrity Watch Party." Fox via Getty Images

February 6, 2020: Trainor revealed that her brothers live with her and Sabara.

Trainor told People in an interview that her two brothers Ryan and Justin lived with her and Sabara in their home.

According to Trainor, her brothers lived on "their own side of the house," and clarified that the "doors are soundproof" in her home.

In the same interview, Trainor said that it felt like she and Sabara had been married for "five years" rather than just one.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

October 7, 2020: Trainor announced that she was pregnant.

In an Instagram post showing a sonogram photo nestled within the branches of a Christmas tree, Trainor said that she and Sabara were expecting their first child.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" she wrote in the post's caption.

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, and their son Riley at the "Today" show on October 21, 2022. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

February 8, 2021: Trainor gave birth to Riley, the couple's first son.

In a February 14 Instagram post, Trainor announced that her son Riley had been born on February 8, sharing photos of their infant son.

"We are SO IN LOVE," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Meghan Trainor at the TommyNow show during London Fashion Week in February 2020. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

September 7, 2021: Trainor said that she was already thinking about more children.

Trainor told E! News that she wanted to have a girl next, and was "working on my health and my fitness" until she became pregnant again.

"I'm hoping for twins next time. I just want to get like two in one done," she told E! News. "I want a baby girl. I'd love a baby boy but I want Riley to have a sister."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara at the premiere for "The Lion King" in 2019. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

October 4, 2021: Trainor revealed that she and Sabara had side-by-side toilets in their home.

In an appearance on the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast , hosted by Nicole Byer, Trainor's brother Ryan said that he wanted to "avoid" a relationship like Trainor and Sabara's because they were too close.

Trainor then revealed that she and Sabara actually had installed side-by-side toilets in their new home, showing them off in a TikTok.

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion

"We just got a new house and we did construction — nobody knows this — but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," Trainor said on the podcast. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Meghan Trainor. Getty Images

May 12, 2022: Trainor said that 'communication' was the most important part of her relationship with Sabara.

Trainor told E! News that she and Sabara spoke openly, telling each other when the other did something that they didn't like. She said that going through her pregnancy, C-section, and the birth of their child together also brought them closer together.

"He's just my whole world," she told E! News. "There's a song on the album called 'Final Breath.' It's like literally about how my final words will be 'I love you' because I want to relive life over with you."

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Daryl Sabara (L) and Meghan Trainor attend the Pandora Presents: Pop Coast Hits Featuring Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Why Don't We, And Madison Beer at City Market Social House on September 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Pandora Media

August 1, 2022: Trainor clarified that she and Sabara didn't poop together on their shared toilets.

On an episode of the "Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz" podcast, " Trainor said that her husband would "hang out" with her while she pooped, but she couldn't deal with her husband's poops.

She did, however, say that they used their toilets together on a shared basis.

"It's the best part. We hold hands, we pee," Trainor said. "He sits while he pees, which he's mad that I told the world that, too. It's easy, he's tired, he's a dad."

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium in October 2018. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

September 27, 2022: Trainor explained the time that she and Sabara were photographed outside of a sex shop in 2018.

Trainor posted a TikTok explaining a 2018 incident in which paparazzi took photos of her and Sabara leaving a sex shop.

In the video, she says that the "embarrassing" incident had a backstory: she was buying a vibrator and lube for a friend who was "too shy" to visit the store herself. Unfortunately, as Trainor said, they were coming from a workout and they "kinda looked sad." Apparently, Trainor's mother was "pissed" after the photos went viral.

Meghan Trainor at the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

October 21, 2022: Sabara appeared in the music video for Trainor's new single.

Sabara appears in the music video for "Made You Look," Trainor's October 2022 single. He plays Trainor's driver in the video, as well as a fan with fogged-up glasses.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the 2019 City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala on October 10, 2019. Michael Tran/Getty Images

January 30, 2023: Trainor announced that she and Sabara were expecting their second child.

Trainor shared a photo of her holding up a series of sonogram photos on Instagram.

"BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara," she wrote in the post's caption.

Both Trainor and Sabara posted TikTok videos showing the moment that they learned Trainor was pregnant again.

"It lit up so fast!" Trainor told Sabara in the video that he posted, referring to the pregnancy test that she took.