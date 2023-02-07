ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District.

FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9XCC_0kfgjCXh00

“We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a major scale,“ he explains talking about their marketing and branding history. He says it was that experience combined with the communities readiness that got the ball rolling.

Jenks listed as ‘best small-town getaway’ by Southern Living magazine

“We need to unify. We need to compete with the Rose District. We need to compete with Bricktown and Utica. We need to do this,” Wilks says.

The number behind the name has history in the city as well. Wilks explains that the area used to be called The 10 Corner because it sits about 10 miles from Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Sapulpa and Bixby.

After about a year and half of bouncing around names and hearing from people in and businesses on Main Street, The 10 District stuck.

Booming Business: Two new restaurants open in Jenks

“The 10 us all about excellence and the location and history of Jenks, rather than just hey we are going to be known for antiques,” Wilks says talking about the sports, academics and arts in Jenks.

The City of Jenks also got behind the idea, ready to establish a brand for the city.

“Its really is the essence of who we are,” he continues. “A name is a name, but behind this name is a lot of people, a lot of people working really hard to take Jenks into the future, without forgetting the past.”




Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Monopoly making official, licensed ‘Tulsa-edition’ game

Start thinking about your favorite Tulsa streets and landmarks, because Hasbro is in the process of making its first, officially-licensed Tulsa Monopoly game. And they want your ideas! There were lots of smiles at Tulsa City Hall today as Mayor G.T. Bynum made the announcement. He said he looks forward to playing the game with his kids when it comes out.
TULSA, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery

The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy