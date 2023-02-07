The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District.

FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach.

“We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a major scale,“ he explains talking about their marketing and branding history. He says it was that experience combined with the communities readiness that got the ball rolling.

“We need to unify. We need to compete with the Rose District. We need to compete with Bricktown and Utica. We need to do this,” Wilks says.

The number behind the name has history in the city as well. Wilks explains that the area used to be called The 10 Corner because it sits about 10 miles from Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Sapulpa and Bixby.

After about a year and half of bouncing around names and hearing from people in and businesses on Main Street, The 10 District stuck.

“The 10 us all about excellence and the location and history of Jenks, rather than just hey we are going to be known for antiques,” Wilks says talking about the sports, academics and arts in Jenks.

The City of Jenks also got behind the idea, ready to establish a brand for the city.

“Its really is the essence of who we are,” he continues. “A name is a name, but behind this name is a lot of people, a lot of people working really hard to take Jenks into the future, without forgetting the past.”











