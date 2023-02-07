ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: The safest seat on a plane is also the least popular

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
Do you pay more to avoid sitting in the back of a plane? This might change your mind!

A TIME investigation that examined 35 years of aircraft data found the seats in the back and center were statistically the safest. Sitting in an exit row in the back may provide the quickest exits in an emergency.

While there are emergency exits near the wings, wings also store fuel, which can increase the risk of fire.

Will airlines start charging more for those seats in the back? Unlikely, considering air travel is still statistically the safest mode of transport. ( Study Finds )

