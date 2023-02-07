ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generous Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci donate signed jersey to be auctioned for Turkey earthquake appeal

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago
CRISTIANO RONALDO and Leonardo Bonucci have donated signed shirts to be auctioned off for the Turkey earthquake appeal.

Up to 10,000 are feared dead in Turkey and Syria, with many including children trapped in the rubble, after two high-magnitude shocks.

Cristiano Ronaldo has donated a signed Juventus shirt to go towards the Turkey earthquake appeal Credit: Rex
Juventus icon Leonardo Bonucci has also donated a signed shirt Credit: Rex
Ex-Juve defender Merh Demiral secured the shirts to help his native country of Turkey Credit: Twitter @Merihdemiral

The football world has mobilised to try and help those affected by the earthquake.

Turkey international and Atalanta ace, Merih Demiral, has announced that football icons Ronaldo and Bonucci have donated signed shirts to be auctioned off.

All money raised with go towards the Turkey earthquake appeal.

Demiral played with 820-goal Ronaldo and Bonucci at Juventus.

He said on Twitter: "I just spoke with @Cristiano.

"He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey.

"We are auctioning Ronaldo's signed jersey in my collection.

"All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone. @ahbap will be donated."

Demiral continued: "And now I talked to @bonucci_leo19.

"He expressed his sadness and said that Turkey stands by our people.

"He also said he donated a signed Juventus jersey."

The earthquake also saw ex-Chelsea player Christian Atsu be affected, coming away with injuries.

Atsu was found alive in the rubble of the Turkey earthquake after his voice was reportedly heard.

The 31-year-old Ghana ace is believed to have been on the ninth floor of an apartment block when two earthquakes rocked Turkey on early on Monday.

Atsu, who has three kids with wife Marie-Claire, plays for Hatayspor, who he joined last summer.

The earthquake hit hard in Kahramanmaras, where Hatayspor are based.

On Monday, we launch the Sun Earthquake Appeal to help the response to the destruction and loss of life in Turkey and Syria.

All money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross for a major on-the-ground mobilisation.

Red Crescent staff are already distributing essentials such as food, water, blankets and temporary shelters to support survivors who spent the night outside in freezing temperatures.

Support is also being provided for traumatised people.

British Red Cross Chief Executive Mike Adamson said: “The scale of destruction caused by these earthquakes has been devastating.

“The priority right now is rescuing people from the rubble.

“Your donations will help search-and-rescue missions on the ground — and provide vital aid to those who need it most.

“We thank Sun readers for your kind support.

“Anything you give makes a difference.”

Demiral played with both Ronaldo and Bonucci at Juve Credit: Getty

