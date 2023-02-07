FWC, St. Johns Water Management begin Stick Marsh/Farm 13 restoration project

The Farm 13/Stick marsh is well-known to sports fishermen around the country.

The reservoir, which straddles both Brevard and Indian River counties, is getting a makeover thanks to a new project by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns River Water Management District.

Beginning in February, officials will conduct a drawdown of the marsh to stimulate the growth of aquatic plants.

Fisherman Glenn Kamp supports the plan.

“Let me tell you, anything they can do to protect the environment, make the fishing better, and help the animals. That’s fantastic,” Kamp said

During the project, officials will slowly draw down water levels by about four feet, exposing the submerged vegetation to sunlight and stimulating natural growth.

FWC biologist Trevor Knight said the drawdown not only helps with water quality but wildlife as well.

“It does help with some water quality parameters and clarity. It does help uptake some nutrients. For us, it’s about the habit it creates for macroinvertebrates like crayfish and your sport fish and non-game fish population as well,” Knight said.

Throughout the drawdown, habitat restoration staff will plant native aquatic plants, bulrush, and spatterdock, before returning the water to its normal level.

Fisherman Jason Christie said ultimately, the plan benefits the entire area.

“It’s no secret that the more vegetation that you have, the better the bass fishing is and you know, you go to these ramps, and you see West Virginia, Arkansas, Oklahoma tags, people come here to fish. So I wouldn’t argue with what they’re doing,” Christie said.

Officials say the project should be completed by August.

