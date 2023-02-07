ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bill aims to cut college degree requirements for state jobs in Georgia

By The Associated Press
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6r0Y_0kfgikOU00

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is advancing a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary.

The Senate Government Oversight Committee on Monday voted for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.

The bill calls for the state Department of Administrative Services to try to reduce training, experience and educational requirements for jobs and reduce jobs that require a four-year college degree.

Sen. John Albers, a Roswell Republican sponsoring the measure, said that the reexamination is needed.

“Where we used to mandate a college degree for almost everything, now we’re looking at that differently, either through technical school or certifications,” Albers said.

Georgia would be one of a number of states to make the move. Others who have done so include Maryland under Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Colorado among Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. It’s a reaction to difficulties in attracting workers in a tight labor market, the high cost of college, and Republican distrust of the ideological effects of college education.

Some studies also show that private companies have reduced requirements for college degrees.

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials award $150.3M worth of transportation projects

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 31 projects valued at more than $150.3 million in December. The largest single investment was a roughly $16 million award to E.R. Snell Contractor. As part of the project, the company will mill and resurface nearly 10.9 miles of U.S. Route 20/Georgia Highway 402 from west of Columbia Drive to the Rockdale-DeKalb county line. This and 15 other resurfacing contracts...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed

Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries

A state House panel gave the green light to a controversial trucking bill that would permit big rigs on Georgia highways to weigh five tons more than pre-pandemic limits. A long, contentious and high-stakes legislative hearing Thursday pitted businesses pushing for higher weight allowances on Georgia roads against city and county governments, the Georgia Department […] The post Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia continues to see increasing tax collections

(The Center Square) — Georgia's taxman continues to report increasing collections. The state's net tax collections for January were shy of $3 billion, an increase of 1.1% or $32.9 million from January 2022. Year-to-date, Georgia's net tax collections surpassed $18.8 billion, an increase of 5.6% or roughly $1 billion. Despite the overall increase, individual income tax collections decreased by roughly 4% or $70.1 million compared to last year. ...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes

LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support

ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Yes, Georgia has a lower minimum wage than most other states

ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia gun legislation has unintended consequences, expert says

(The Center Square) — Proposed legislation in Georgia that purports to crack down on anyone who uses a gun during a violent felony could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners, an expert told The Center Square. Senate Bill 7, nicknamed the "Gangs, Guns, Gone" bill, would require judges to hand down mandatory minimum sentences in cases where someone uses a gun during a violent felony, even if they did not discharge a weapon. Under the proposal, anyone convicted under the statute must serve the...
GEORGIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount

“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Performance review of Fulton complete; State Election Board plans to ask Georgia lawmakers to fund future oversight

Georgia’s State Election Board is considering recommending to state lawmakers that the local election board inspection process be changed into a periodic review that will cover all 159 counties to develop best practices and shore up areas of weakness. The future of the state’s independent election review panel was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s […] The post Performance review of Fulton complete; State Election Board plans to ask Georgia lawmakers to fund future oversight appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

DEI: What does it mean and what is its purpose?

(NEW YORK) -- Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, have recently come under fire and are at the center of political battles being waged by Republican governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis. These initiatives, seen in businesses, schools or government agencies, are intended to address inequities against historically marginalized groups that may be found within an organization. ABC News spoke to DEI experts and consultants about what DEI is and what these initiatives look like. What is DEI?
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
121K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy