KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy
KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
Community coffee day for a good cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient." This came down in an...
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023
Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Amazon posts its 1st job listing for Tri-Cities warehouses. It’s a key position
The warehouses could employ as many as 1,500 people once they’re fully up and running.
Yes, isolating a student IS traumatizing. We know.
My son is a young adult now. But neither of us can or will ever forget what happened to him in second grade. It happened in a local public school district that I don’t need to name – because it’s happened in every public school district in Washington State. Thankfully Washington lawmakers are currently considering two bills, HB 1479 and SB 5559, that would put a stop to it. I for one am urging them to do so.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront
The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
Tri-Cities Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing. Here’s the list of others in the region
The store had survived several previous rounds of closures.
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years
Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal
Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
Pre-Valentine’s Day events to do in the Tri-Cities over the weekend
REGIONAL, Wash. — The weekend before Valentine’s Day is packed with things for you and your sweetheart, or you and your besties to do. If you want to make it to all of them—it’s a bit like a tour around the Tri-Cities, with a lot to love.
When Are We Going to Finally Abolish Daylight Saving Time in WA, OR, CA?
It's that time of year when we look forward to shedding those winter blues and welcoming spring sunshine. Springing forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time always helps us to progress to that goal, offering more daylight hours. But wait, are we still doing Daylight Saving Time this year? Didn't...
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are having trouble getting some of your prescriptions filled, you are not alone. Several medications have been in short supply over the last few weeks. Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy, said his staff has had trouble getting 21 medications into the pharmacy and...
Pasco PD Is Seeking Your Input
In 2019 the Pasco Police Department received a significant honor. They became an accredited police department through CALEA (The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Before going any further, a little history about how Pasco PD got to that point. Many residents of the Tri-Cities remember 2015 and the...
