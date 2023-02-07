ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

yaktrinews.com

KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy

KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community coffee day for a good cause

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient." This came down in an...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023

Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
PASCO, WA
seattleschild.com

Yes, isolating a student IS traumatizing. We know.

My son is a young adult now. But neither of us can or will ever forget what happened to him in second grade. It happened in a local public school district that I don’t need to name – because it’s happened in every public school district in Washington State. Thankfully Washington lawmakers are currently considering two bills, HB 1479 and SB 5559, that would put a stop to it. I for one am urging them to do so.
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront

The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input

Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years

Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal

Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Pasco PD Is Seeking Your Input

In 2019 the Pasco Police Department received a significant honor. They became an accredited police department through CALEA (The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Before going any further, a little history about how Pasco PD got to that point. Many residents of the Tri-Cities remember 2015 and the...
PASCO, WA
