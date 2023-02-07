Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
nwestiowa.com
Fire put out at plumbing, heating business
SHELDON—After a light January, the Sheldon Fire Co. was kept busy the first two nights of February as the firefighters responded to a business fire last Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then dug out more than 100 fire hydrants from the snow on Thursday, Feb. 2. At about 6:05 p.m....
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
kiwaradio.com
Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Brady’s Pub In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon establishment will have to be closed for a while due to water damage. Brady and Traci Den Hartog own Brady’s Pub. Traci tells us what happened. She says the building is insured, so they are waiting to find out what needs to be done insurance-wise and as far as repairs.
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County Youth Fair prepares to build
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Youth Fair board gave an online update Jan. 30 to 4-H families and supporters about its plans to develop its new location at the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport. Work on the site will occur in two phases, costing a total of $26.2 million. According...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
TODAY.com
Teen jumps into icy lake to rescue 83-year-old man and dog trapped in Jeep
A 17-year-old high school athlete helped pull an 83-year-old man and his dog to safety after the man's Jeep fell through the ice in a scene caught on video. Joe Salmon, a wrestler, football player and track athlete, jumped into the frigid water in Iowa's East Okoboji Lake to save Thomas Lee and his dog Cooper on Feb. 4, according to the Des Moines Register.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man charged for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
siouxcountyradio.com
K9 Sonny Retires From Sioux County Sheriff's Department
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9 who joined the department in August of 2014; he was handled by Sergeant Justin De Bruin. Sonny was Sergeant De Bruin’s second police canine after De Bruin’s first canine, Molly, a yellow lab trained in narcotic detection, retired in July of 2014.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
