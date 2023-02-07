ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

kiwaradio.com

Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden

Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
MERIDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Fire put out at plumbing, heating business

SHELDON—After a light January, the Sheldon Fire Co. was kept busy the first two nights of February as the firefighters responded to a business fire last Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then dug out more than 100 fire hydrants from the snow on Thursday, Feb. 2. At about 6:05 p.m....
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community

SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Brady’s Pub In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon establishment will have to be closed for a while due to water damage. Brady and Traci Den Hartog own Brady’s Pub. Traci tells us what happened. She says the building is insured, so they are waiting to find out what needs to be done insurance-wise and as far as repairs.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary

Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
dakotanewsnow.com

6th Street bridge to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County Youth Fair prepares to build

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Youth Fair board gave an online update Jan. 30 to 4-H families and supporters about its plans to develop its new location at the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport. Work on the site will occur in two phases, costing a total of $26.2 million. According...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia

ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor

Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
CRAIG, IA
TODAY.com

Teen jumps into icy lake to rescue 83-year-old man and dog trapped in Jeep

A 17-year-old high school athlete helped pull an 83-year-old man and his dog to safety after the man's Jeep fell through the ice in a scene caught on video. Joe Salmon, a wrestler, football player and track athlete, jumped into the frigid water in Iowa's East Okoboji Lake to save Thomas Lee and his dog Cooper on Feb. 4, according to the Des Moines Register.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man charged for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

K9 Sonny Retires From Sioux County Sheriff's Department

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9 who joined the department in August of 2014; he was handled by Sergeant Justin De Bruin. Sonny was Sergeant De Bruin’s second police canine after De Bruin’s first canine, Molly, a yellow lab trained in narcotic detection, retired in July of 2014.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing

SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

