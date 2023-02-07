Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
wiproud.com
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality. Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.
WBAY Green Bay
Anticipation builds ahead of sturgeon spearing opener
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - “Basically in Wisconsin, what else can you do in February?”. Sturgeon spearers set up shop on Lake Winnebago after scouting out the perfect spot. “For me, this started probably a month ago, coming out fishing, scouting...” Kevin Streck from the Village of Harrison said....
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall
Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall. Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.
WBAY Green Bay
Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
wpr.org
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. "We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
wnmufm.org
Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI (AP)— Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on January 30th after negotiations with property title companies broke down. The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation.
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
Fox11online.com
Appleton restructures plan for Vosters Park after community voices concerns
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid that they...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
Channel 3000
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
Comments / 1