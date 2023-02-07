ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
ALABAMA STATE
WKBN

Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see. In a memo originally posted Monday and later republished Tuesday, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The 74

‘An Earthquake’: Judge Rules PA School Funding Unconstitutional, Must Be Changed

Updated A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled the state’s school funding formula unconstitutional, noting it leaves poor districts unable to afford the teachers, counselors, curriculum and building repairs necessary to meet students’ needs  — and keep them safe.  After an eight-year legal battle, Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s decision came down resoundingly on the side of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office

(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state's high court

Georgia's highest court Tuesday upheld an election in which coastal residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space.The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected a legal challenge by Camden County commissioners who sought to have the referendum last March declared invalid. The officials argued Georgia's state constitution doesn’t allow citizens to veto decisions of county governments.The court strongly disagreed, ruling that the state constitution’s language “plainly grants repeal and amendment powers to the electorate” over county ordinances and resolutions. The opinion by Justice Carla Wong McMillian said the...
GEORGIA STATE
KX News

Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Senate passes tax cut bill

UPDATE (4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8): The tax cut bill proposed in the West Virginia State Senate has passed the chamber. The bill will now head to the House of Delegates. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leaders have released a plan to cut taxes in the Mountain State. On Wednesday, West Virginia Senate Republicans held […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

Court Rules State Schools Must be Supported Equally

Court Rules State Schools Must be Supported Equally. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled that all schools in the state must be supported equally. The decision in the landmark case came Tuesday, nearly a year after its trial finished and close to ten years after the lawsuit was first filed by advocacy groups, parents and six school districts. The ruling mandates that lawmakers and the governor's office give schools the resources to provide all students with an education that meets constitutional standards. The ruling also determined that the state's education system discriminates against students in poorer districts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy