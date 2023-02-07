Read full article on original website
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to br
Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see. In a memo originally posted Monday and later republished Tuesday, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, […]
‘An Earthquake’: Judge Rules PA School Funding Unconstitutional, Must Be Changed
Updated A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled the state’s school funding formula unconstitutional, noting it leaves poor districts unable to afford the teachers, counselors, curriculum and building repairs necessary to meet students’ needs — and keep them safe. After an eight-year legal battle, Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s decision came down resoundingly on the side of […]
House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
House kills bill to provide free breakfast, lunch in public schools
House Republicans killed a bill that would require each Virginia public elementary and secondary school board to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in a 5-3 party-line vote. The bill, HB 1967, introduced by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, was reviewed during the Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee meeting Tuesday. The...
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday.
Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office
(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state's high court
Georgia's highest court Tuesday upheld an election in which coastal residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space.The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected a legal challenge by Camden County commissioners who sought to have the referendum last March declared invalid. The officials argued Georgia's state constitution doesn’t allow citizens to veto decisions of county governments.The court strongly disagreed, ruling that the state constitution’s language “plainly grants repeal and amendment powers to the electorate” over county ordinances and resolutions. The opinion by Justice Carla Wong McMillian said the...
NC Supreme Court agrees to rehear voter ID, gerrymandering cases after majority flips
The decisions to rehear both cases fell along ideological lines.
Lawmakers file bill to prevent counties from changing electoral maps
In an apparent rebuke of the Cobb Commission’s controversial move last year to amend its own electoral map, lawmakers in...
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
West Virginia Senate passes tax cut bill
UPDATE (4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8): The tax cut bill proposed in the West Virginia State Senate has passed the chamber. The bill will now head to the House of Delegates. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leaders have released a plan to cut taxes in the Mountain State. On Wednesday, West Virginia Senate Republicans held […]
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Lawmakers: No easy fixes for Pa. school funding after court ruling
As Pennsylvania state lawmakers and school district officials work through the details of a nearly 800-page school funding ruling from Commonwealth Court, they agree there are no easy fixes.
House passes resolutions to block DC noncitizen voting bill, criminal code
The House approved a pair of resolutions on Thursday that disapprove of the District of Columbia’s bill on noncitizen voting and its criminal code, as part of an effort to block the nation’s capital from enforcing the measures. According to the D.C. Home Rule Act, Congress has the ability to block laws in the city…
Democrats Take Pennsylvania House From GOP for the First Time in 12 Years
The special election wins mark the first time in 12 years that Democrats have assumed control of the legislative chamber in a key swing state.
