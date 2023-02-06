WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two more former City View ISD administrators were arrested Thursday morning. Former Superintendent 59-year-old Steve Harris and former Principal 62-year-old Raymond Weathersbee were arrested and charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report, the same charge five others faced on Wednesday. The bonds for all seven people were set at $20,000 apiece.

