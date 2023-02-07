MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO