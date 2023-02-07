Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU Hospitality Club to host Chili Challenge fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Hospitality Club Chili Challenge fundraiser is back. The event challenges both amateur and professional chefs to make the best chili. Submissions will be judged in three different categories - best use of heat, most unique and best overall. This year, the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Women’s Center in Marquette.
WLUC
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights to host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people together with champagne, chocolate, and cardio. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. This month,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.
WLUC
NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
WLUC
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
WLUC
State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
WLUC
Black History mobile museum makes stop on NMU campus
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For one day, a Northern Michigan University student organization partnered with a mobile museum showcasing Black history. From albums to old newspapers, memorabilia was on display at Jamrich Hall where people could learn about Black history. Northern Michigan University’s Black Student Union managed the exhibit for Black History Month. President of the student organization MarLanaysia Rosser said onlookers can expect the good and bad sides of history in the exhibit.
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts Valentine’s Day craft show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a Valentine’s Day craft show on Saturday. The show will feature a variety of local vendors. One of the show’s co-organizers said the show is as much about the vendors as it is the customers. “We have a lot of...
WLUC
Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest. It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color. The winner will...
WLUC
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
WLUC
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
WLUC
Lakestate Industries celebrates 50 years helping community members find jobs
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County nonprofit known for helping the community find jobs is celebrating 50 years. When Lakestate Industries started in 1973, it was serving 10 people. Now, there are 140 people in the program at a time. “We’re very happy with the way things have gone...
WLUC
Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
