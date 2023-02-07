MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.

