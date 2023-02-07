ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

New child care option coming to Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
MARQUETTE, MI
FOX 21 Online

Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case

COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
SOUTH RANGE, MI
WLUC

West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

What to do if you fall through: rescuing yourself in icy water

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - With warmer temperatures on the way, the U.S. Coast Guard wants you to stay safe when you’re venturing onto or near frozen water. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Coast Guard Station Portage to chat with Petty Officer Brennen Barber about preparedness and what to do if you fall through the ice.
DOLLAR BAY, MI
WLUC

Black History mobile museum makes stop on NMU campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For one day, a Northern Michigan University student organization partnered with a mobile museum showcasing Black history. From albums to old newspapers, memorabilia was on display at Jamrich Hall where people could learn about Black history. Northern Michigan University’s Black Student Union managed the exhibit for Black History Month. President of the student organization MarLanaysia Rosser said onlookers can expect the good and bad sides of history in the exhibit.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts Valentine’s Day craft show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a Valentine’s Day craft show on Saturday. The show will feature a variety of local vendors. One of the show’s co-organizers said the show is as much about the vendors as it is the customers. “We have a lot of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Snow statue competitions come to an end at MTU’s Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The work on Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Winter Carnival snow statues has come to a close. All-nighter students put the finishing touches on their snow statues earlier this morning before the 9 a.m. cutoff. Judges fanned out across campus at 9:30 a.m. to decide how everyone measured up.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
MARQUETTE, MI

