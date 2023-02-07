Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
WLUC
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.
WLUC
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
WLUC
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
WLUC
What’s up this winter? Upper Michigan Today hits the Keweenaw
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter Carnival is in full swing at Michigan Technological University where you can take a walk through campus to check out about 60 snow statues, or drive to Phi Kappa Tau in Hancock to check out this year’s winning sculpture. But, that’s not all you...
WLUC
Take a walk through Michigan Tech University’s campus during 101st Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter Carnival is here at Michigan Tech University and the snow statue-building competition has officially wrapped up. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are live on campus in Houghton to check out the frozen artwork and traditions that go along with them. Broomball...
WLUC
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
WLUC
What to do if you fall through: rescuing yourself in icy water
DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - With warmer temperatures on the way, the U.S. Coast Guard wants you to stay safe when you’re venturing onto or near frozen water. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Coast Guard Station Portage to chat with Petty Officer Brennen Barber about preparedness and what to do if you fall through the ice.
WLUC
Black History mobile museum makes stop on NMU campus
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For one day, a Northern Michigan University student organization partnered with a mobile museum showcasing Black history. From albums to old newspapers, memorabilia was on display at Jamrich Hall where people could learn about Black history. Northern Michigan University’s Black Student Union managed the exhibit for Black History Month. President of the student organization MarLanaysia Rosser said onlookers can expect the good and bad sides of history in the exhibit.
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts Valentine’s Day craft show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a Valentine’s Day craft show on Saturday. The show will feature a variety of local vendors. One of the show’s co-organizers said the show is as much about the vendors as it is the customers. “We have a lot of...
WLUC
NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
WLUC
Superior Fab Lab nonprofit invites creators and innovators to participate in DIY Maker Fest
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The nonprofit makerspace organization, Superior Fab Lab, is preparing for its first-ever Maker Fest in March. The event will be held at the Houghton Middle and High School cafeteria. Revolving around the theme of The Elements of Making, the fest will showcase community innovators and creators...
WLUC
MTU’s Guardians of the North offer traditional pancake fundraiser for Winter Carnival all-nighters
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) began its Winter Carnival All-Nighter Wednesday evening, which runs until 9 a.m. Thursday. Students and staff prepared throughout the day for the numerous activities the night will bring, including the available food. Outside of local eateries lending their services and free chili...
WLUC
Snow statue competitions come to an end at MTU’s Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The work on Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Winter Carnival snow statues has come to a close. All-nighter students put the finishing touches on their snow statues earlier this morning before the 9 a.m. cutoff. Judges fanned out across campus at 9:30 a.m. to decide how everyone measured up.
WLUC
Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A cold dunk for a good cause, the annual Munising Polar Plunge is returning to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday. All money raised from the event goes toward the Michigan Special Olympics. In addition to the plunge, the event will feature a parade of costumes, an...
WLUC
Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
WLUC
State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
