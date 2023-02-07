ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
CORSICA, PA
WJAC TV

Somerset man busted with drugs, guns following traffic stop, DA says

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a Somerset man is behind bars following a late night traffic stop by state police. Officials say Connor Christner, 25, was reportedly found with heroin, cocaine, MDMA and multiple firearms late Wednesday night. Authorities say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Bedford DA resigns from position; former DA appointed as replacement

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County announced mid-day Friday that Leslie Childers-Potts has resigned from her position as the Bedford County District Attorney. According to court documents, President Judge Travis Livengood has appointed Dwight Diehl, who formerly served as the county's lead prosecutor, to replace her...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Local counselors hold resource fair during national school counselors week

Cambria County, PA — Counselors of central Cambria, along with Admiral Peary Vo-tech, put together a resource fair with over 25 different agencies, Thursday afternoon. It took place at the middle school gym, at the Central Cambria School District. More than 30 counselors came together, to present their resources to the public. They emphasize how important it is to recognize the “hard work that school counselors do” for students and the community.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

