WJAC TV
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
WJAC TV
PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
WJAC TV
Altoona housekeeper accused of stealing thousands from senior citizen, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say, according to the victim, 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired last January to...
WJAC TV
DA: COVID outbreak prompts delay of pre-trial hearing in Altoona double homicide case
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Blair County District Attorney's office confirmed that a recent COVID outbreak at the county jail has resulted in pre-trial motions being delayed in a double homicide case from 2020. Officials say Onya Lewis and Isiah Payne were scheduled to have a...
WJAC TV
DA: Woman sentenced to decades in prison for fatal Hornerstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that the woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man last spring has been sentenced to decades behind bars. Officials say Arlaya Morris was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 to 30 years in prison...
WJAC TV
Somerset man busted with drugs, guns following traffic stop, DA says
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a Somerset man is behind bars following a late night traffic stop by state police. Officials say Connor Christner, 25, was reportedly found with heroin, cocaine, MDMA and multiple firearms late Wednesday night. Authorities say...
WJAC TV
Gov't buildings in Washington Co. evacuated after multiple suspicious packages were found
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — Investigators say multiple suspicious packages were sent to several judges and an elected official in Washington County on Thursday. Authorities say there were at least five packages sent to five judges that reportedly contained a white substance. Five governmental buildings in total in Washington County have...
WJAC TV
'American Pickers' make stop in Central PA; interview Tyrone business owner
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
WJAC TV
Area EMS service receives grant to replace outdated stretcher used to transport patients
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Mountain Top Fire Company ambulance service has a brand-new stretcher in use thanks to a $37,000 grant. The "Stryker Power Pro 2 cot" replaces an older cot that was well over ten years old and was beginning to have some "internal pump issues."
WJAC TV
Bedford DA resigns from position; former DA appointed as replacement
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County announced mid-day Friday that Leslie Childers-Potts has resigned from her position as the Bedford County District Attorney. According to court documents, President Judge Travis Livengood has appointed Dwight Diehl, who formerly served as the county's lead prosecutor, to replace her...
WJAC TV
'Historic Victory:' local school district involved in PA Fair Funding Lawsuit reacts
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's being called a "historic victory" for low-income students across the Commonwealth. After nearly ten years of fighting for increased school funding, the Fair Funding Lawsuit officially came to an end Tuesday night. In a nearly 800 page ruling, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn...
WJAC TV
'I want to give a chance to everybody' Johnstown Galleria owner brings in new businesses
Cambria County, PA — The Johnstown Galleria continues to grow, with new business popping up every week. That's according to the building's owner, who says he is in contact with possible tenants. He says he is still accepting applications to fill empty lots. One of the new businesses that...
WJAC TV
Local counselors hold resource fair during national school counselors week
Cambria County, PA — Counselors of central Cambria, along with Admiral Peary Vo-tech, put together a resource fair with over 25 different agencies, Thursday afternoon. It took place at the middle school gym, at the Central Cambria School District. More than 30 counselors came together, to present their resources to the public. They emphasize how important it is to recognize the “hard work that school counselors do” for students and the community.
WJAC TV
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA celebrates 50 years of accepting women as members
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "It's fun to stay at the YMCA" -- especially at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA -- on the 50-year anniversary of accepting women as members. Members gathered at the facility Thursday along Haynes Street to celebrate the milestone in the decades-long fight for women's...
WJAC TV
Organizers planning boxing event at 1st Summit Arena in hopes of drawing nat'l attention
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown's boxing scene could be getting some national attention. Officials with Kastle Boxing say a boxing show is being planned for 1st Summit Arena on May 13th. Organizers say the show will feature fighter Tresean Wiggins. Wiggins, who moved to Johnstown a decade ago, won...
