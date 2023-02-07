ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

LocalGuy
2d ago

It depends. If the goal was to cause severe pain on the American Citizen and destroy the accomplishments of the last administration I would say he accomplished a lot.

Judy DeRolf
1d ago

if course he has.He caused the inflation rate to skyrocket to 14 percent in two years. Groceries, housing, rents skyrocketing, Fuel to go to work, Utilities, Insurance premiums, This is what he has done to us. The worst President in my 77 years. he even worse than Jimmy Carter

Cheeba Cheeba
1d ago

High gas prices, high inflation, boarder crisis, drug violence crimes, looting riots out of control, say anything do anything everyone believes him, his wife kissing another man on national tv, miss speaking, shaking invisible hands, value of American currency down, wars with other countries in full swing of erupting, ummm that’s a lot of work in only 2 years 🥸

