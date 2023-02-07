ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JohnnyJ
3d ago

it's an old prison farm with dilapidated buildings that dates back to the 1800's, land disturbance my foot.. a landfill and sewage treatment plant across the street does more to harm the environment.

x83
3d ago

The permit will almost certainly include silt fence and erosion control measures. Throw appeal out and get to work.

Scott Young
3d ago

They argue that the police need more and better training. Now they protest against a new training facility.

