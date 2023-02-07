Read full article on original website
JohnnyJ
3d ago
it's an old prison farm with dilapidated buildings that dates back to the 1800's, land disturbance my foot.. a landfill and sewage treatment plant across the street does more to harm the environment.
3
x83
3d ago
The permit will almost certainly include silt fence and erosion control measures. Throw appeal out and get to work.
3
Scott Young
3d ago
They argue that the police need more and better training. Now they protest against a new training facility.
3
