Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Local counselors hold resource fair during national school counselors week

Cambria County, PA — Counselors of central Cambria, along with Admiral Peary Vo-tech, put together a resource fair with over 25 different agencies, Thursday afternoon. It took place at the middle school gym, at the Central Cambria School District. More than 30 counselors came together, to present their resources to the public. They emphasize how important it is to recognize the “hard work that school counselors do” for students and the community.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Penn

IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy

A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
wccsradio.com

INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER

Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
WINDBER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbor catches toddler dropped from deck of burning home in Westmoreland County

SLICKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments were called to a home in Slickville, Westmoreland County on Friday morning where a family of three was trapped inside. The fire happened on Route 819 near Mayo Street. A spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department said before firefighters arrived, a neighbor nearby ran into the home to help rescue a 2-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy still inside. "We had a neighbor lady that came across the street and says that the mother dropped a 2-year-old baby off the back deck to the neighbor....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Greater Johnstown School District among those funded unfairly

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a months-long trial, a ruling has come down from a commonwealth court that could change the way your child’s public school is funded. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of killing McKeesport officer allegedly involved in previous violent incidents

MCKEESPORT, Pa, (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another allegedly made a threatening phone call to an out-of-state bank last month. Johnathan Morris was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Thursday. He faces a list of charges in connection with the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the shooting of Officer Charles Thomas.KDKA-TV has learned that in the weeks preceding Monday's shooting, Morris was already on the McKeesport Police Department's radar. According to Allegheny County 911 dispatch transmission, the enraged 31-year-old Morris called an Escambia County, Florida financial institution on Jan. 13 and made threats over the phone, saying he was going on a "killing spree." McKeesport officers at the address where Morris' mother lived minutes later asked dispatch more about the man they were looking for.McKeesport police: "County, any prior to that address on Wilson (Street)?"Dispatch: "That's a negative."Allegheny County dispatch received another call on Feb. 5 regarding gunshots fired at a Uni-Mart in McKeesport after a man allegedly became angry inside the store. Investigators believe the man who opened fire was Morris. No one was injured in that incident, which happened one day before Morris allegedly shot the officers. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP

Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY

IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fallen McKeesport officer remembered for passion, as outside law enforcement steps in

Fallen McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski was remembered Tuesday for his passion and personality as the community mourned what Mayor Michael Cherepko described as “an extremely tragic loss.”. “You could see (Sluganski’s) passion, you could see his personality,” Cherepko said during a news conference outside McKeesport City Hall. “He...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA

