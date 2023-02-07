Read full article on original website
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
Pa. school nurse and staff save pregnant teacher’s life: reports
It’s because of a Pennsylvania school nurse Rhaeann Shepler and her quick thinking that a teacher is able to see another day. Shepler, of the Penn-Trafford School District in Westmoreland County, was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and unborn baby, according to TribLive and KDKA.
WJAC TV
Local counselors hold resource fair during national school counselors week
Cambria County, PA — Counselors of central Cambria, along with Admiral Peary Vo-tech, put together a resource fair with over 25 different agencies, Thursday afternoon. It took place at the middle school gym, at the Central Cambria School District. More than 30 counselors came together, to present their resources to the public. They emphasize how important it is to recognize the “hard work that school counselors do” for students and the community.
Allegheny Township woman accused of letting 3-year-old wander along busy road
An Allegheny Township woman who told police she didn’t know her 3-year-old left the house and walked a mile along a busy road to a Family Dollar store was ordered to stand trial. Micala Nicole Edinger, 26, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive, was held for court on...
WJAC TV
After elementary school fuel spill, students adjust to classes in the upper school
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Elementary school students going to the same school as middle- and high-schoolers? No, it's not the setup for the latest Hollywood film. However, it's the set-up Southern Huntingdon County School District officials say will get them through to the fall. A fuel spill at...
Penn
IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy
A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
‘It ended up taking his life.’ Mom tries to save other kids from overdoses
CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drug addiction has taken away too many lives. Back in March of last year, Nicholas Foreman lost his life at 21 years old after overdosing at a hotel in Altoona on Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Xylazine. “He worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement now to a very, very good kid,” Dena Foreman, Nicholas’ […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
Neighbor catches toddler dropped from deck of burning home in Westmoreland County
SLICKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments were called to a home in Slickville, Westmoreland County on Friday morning where a family of three was trapped inside. The fire happened on Route 819 near Mayo Street. A spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department said before firefighters arrived, a neighbor nearby ran into the home to help rescue a 2-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy still inside. "We had a neighbor lady that came across the street and says that the mother dropped a 2-year-old baby off the back deck to the neighbor....
Greater Johnstown School District among those funded unfairly
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a months-long trial, a ruling has come down from a commonwealth court that could change the way your child’s public school is funded. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. […]
Nurse hopes to fill community need by opening laundromat in New Kensington
A skating rink and a drive-in movie theater were on Raymone Thomas’ list of business ventures she considered pursuing in New Kensington. Ultimately, she settled on a laundromat. Seeing other skating rinks close in the area made her wonder whether one could work. She also worried about liability, safety...
Man accused of killing McKeesport officer allegedly involved in previous violent incidents
MCKEESPORT, Pa, (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another allegedly made a threatening phone call to an out-of-state bank last month. Johnathan Morris was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Thursday. He faces a list of charges in connection with the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the shooting of Officer Charles Thomas.KDKA-TV has learned that in the weeks preceding Monday's shooting, Morris was already on the McKeesport Police Department's radar. According to Allegheny County 911 dispatch transmission, the enraged 31-year-old Morris called an Escambia County, Florida financial institution on Jan. 13 and made threats over the phone, saying he was going on a "killing spree." McKeesport officers at the address where Morris' mother lived minutes later asked dispatch more about the man they were looking for.McKeesport police: "County, any prior to that address on Wilson (Street)?"Dispatch: "That's a negative."Allegheny County dispatch received another call on Feb. 5 regarding gunshots fired at a Uni-Mart in McKeesport after a man allegedly became angry inside the store. Investigators believe the man who opened fire was Morris. No one was injured in that incident, which happened one day before Morris allegedly shot the officers.
WJAC TV
Altoona housekeeper accused of stealing thousands from senior citizen, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say, according to the victim, 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired last January to...
Deadly Altoona house fire set by woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ report says
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Details have been released after a lengthy investigation into an Altoona woman accused of purposefully setting fires, one of which led to the death of a man. Police were called to the 100 block of E 5th Avenue in Altoona for a house fire on Feb. 15, 2022, around 6:24 […]
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
wccsradio.com
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fallen McKeesport officer remembered for passion, as outside law enforcement steps in
Fallen McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski was remembered Tuesday for his passion and personality as the community mourned what Mayor Michael Cherepko described as “an extremely tragic loss.”. “You could see (Sluganski’s) passion, you could see his personality,” Cherepko said during a news conference outside McKeesport City Hall. “He...
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
