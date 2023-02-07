Read full article on original website
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient." This came down in an...
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale
Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
Contestants Wanted for Miss Tri-Cities & Outstanding Teen Competitions
Young ladies from Benton and Franklin Counties are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program. According to a news release, the contestants will be vying for scholarships through the Teen, Miss, and Sparkle competitions. How old do you have to be to apply?. Contestants for the Miss Tri-Cities...
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Amazon posts its 1st job listing for Tri-Cities warehouses. It’s a key position
The warehouses could employ as many as 1,500 people once they’re fully up and running.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
Tri-Cities Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing. Here’s the list of others in the region
The store had survived several previous rounds of closures.
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years
Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal
Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all elected statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024. ...
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are having trouble getting some of your prescriptions filled, you are not alone. Several medications have been in short supply over the last few weeks. Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy, said his staff has had trouble getting 21 medications into the pharmacy and...
Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster 'inclusive culture'
Washington State’s Department of Corrections is looking for a formerly incarcerated individual to work on the agency's executive leadership team, which pays a six-figure salary.
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
