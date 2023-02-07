ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Man Uses Bedford Hills Fire District Credit Card To Make Purchases: Police

A man faces identity theft charges after ordering a replacement credit card for a fire department in Northern Westchester and using it to make purchases, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Town of Bedford Police Department received a report from the Bedford Hills Fire District that they had identified numerous unauthorized charges on their credit card statement that had not been done by anyone with the fire department.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
fox5ny.com

1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
PEEKSKILL, NY
talkofthesound.com

As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets

WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Paramedic Arrested for Grand Larceny After Motor Vehicle Death

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Personal property belonging to a man who died in a motor vehicle accident in Yorktown was allegedly stolen by a responding paramedic, according to police. The deceased, who is unnamed, was critically injured during a Jan. 26 accident and died from injuries he sustained. After Yorktown Police were alerted on Jan. 27 that personal property was missing from the deceased, Detective Sage was assigned to investigate the complaint. One of the missing items, an electronic communication device, was traced to a home on Michael Lane in Ellenville, NY, in Ulster County, according to police.  Following further investigation, it is alleged that...
YORKTOWN, NY

