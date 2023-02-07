Read full article on original website
Related
Man Uses Bedford Hills Fire District Credit Card To Make Purchases: Police
A man faces identity theft charges after ordering a replacement credit card for a fire department in Northern Westchester and using it to make purchases, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Town of Bedford Police Department received a report from the Bedford Hills Fire District that they had identified numerous unauthorized charges on their credit card statement that had not been done by anyone with the fire department.
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night Robbery
A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn on Tuesday after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following a botched robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said.
fox5ny.com
1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey...
News 12
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
Man terrorized and robbed residents in N.J. home invasion, cops say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with participating in a home invasion robbery in Bergen County, authorities said. The incident occurred Feb. 1 when three suspects kicked open an apartment door around 1:20 a.m. on Pangborn Place in Hackensack and demanded money, according to police. During the attack,...
Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police investigate alleged coyote attack at Marist College
The student was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a coyote.
Ninja star stabbing near Dunkin’ in West Milford, NJ — 18-year-old charged
WEST MILFORD — A man was stabbed with a ninja star in the area of Dunkin' on Union Valley Road, and an 18-year old has been arrested for the alleged crime, according to police. Township resident Michael Poirier is charged with aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses, police...
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
talkofthesound.com
As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
Paramedic Arrested for Grand Larceny After Motor Vehicle Death
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Personal property belonging to a man who died in a motor vehicle accident in Yorktown was allegedly stolen by a responding paramedic, according to police. The deceased, who is unnamed, was critically injured during a Jan. 26 accident and died from injuries he sustained. After Yorktown Police were alerted on Jan. 27 that personal property was missing from the deceased, Detective Sage was assigned to investigate the complaint. One of the missing items, an electronic communication device, was traced to a home on Michael Lane in Ellenville, NY, in Ulster County, according to police. Following further investigation, it is alleged that...
Comments / 1