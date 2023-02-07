ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters called antisemitic 'megalomaniac' by band's lyricist Polly Samson

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Roger Waters has responded after a Pink Floyd lyricist called him antisemitic and a "Putin apologist" on Twitter .

The accusations came from Polly Samson, the wife of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and a lyricist for the band.

"Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core," Samson wrote Monday. "Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense."

In response, Waters' verified Twitter account released the following statement later Monday: “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson, which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BOUK_0kfgdp1c00
Roger Waters has issued a response after a Pink Floyd lyricist called him antisemitic and a "Putin apologist" on Twitter. ANDREAS SOLARO, AFP/Getty Images

Waters was a founding member of Pink Floyd and left the band in 1985. Since then, Waters has been widely condemned as antisemitic. He's disparaged Israel on Twitter and flown an inflatable balloon in the shape of a pig decorated with the Star of David at a concert.

This year, Pink Floyd celebrates a major milestone with the 50th anniversary of their classic album "The Dark Side of the Moon." To commemorate the anniversary, last month the band announced "Dark Side" will be reissued in a special deluxe box set with remastered versions of the album and a live recording.

Released in March 1973, "Moon" reached No. 1 on Billboard's album chart and  spent 966 weeks – or a record 18 years-plus – on the charts. It is also among the top 25 most-selling albums in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Pink Floyd's "The Wall" is also in the top 10.

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters disses The Weeknd, Drake after his Toronto concert doesn't draw critics

More than 50 million copies of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" have been sold worldwide. The album was added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress in 2012.

Pink Floyd's classic 'The Dark Side of the Moon' turns 50 and is still unsettling to some

Contributing: Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters called antisemitic 'megalomaniac' by band's lyricist Polly Samson

Comments / 52

Patrick Martin
2d ago

Well since Rodger waters left Pink Floyd their music has suffered. Egos on both sides destroyed a once great Rock band.

Reply(3)
13
Russell T
2d ago

I'm pulling for Russia too.. Ukraine pushing a woke agenda, much respect for Putin saying hell no that's not coming to my country...

Reply(13)
13
Chris Gentry
2d ago

I never did like roger either. even looking at the picture I can just feel the evil emitting off of him.

Reply(2)
10
