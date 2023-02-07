Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Which Cubs non-roster players have a chance at the Opening Day roster?
Monday, the Cubs announced the names of the 32 players who are receiving non-roster invitations to Spring Training. Righthanded pitchers (10) Nick Burdi, Danis Correa, Tyler Duffey, Jordan Holloway, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Nick Neidert, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders. Lefthanded pitchers (7) Ryan Borucki, Roenis...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs announce minor league coaching staffs, managers and coordinators
The Cubs announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and various coordinators in the organization on Friday. All the managers are the same as 2022, except for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Here are brief bios of all the Cubs system managers. Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1940s marquee edition
This link is where I found this photo. This 8x10 photo is of outside Wrigley Field in 1930. Nope nope nope, it’s not 1930. How do I know that? Because the famous Wrigley Field marquee, on which we see these dates, was not installed until 1934. The next clue...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ countdown to ecstasy
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Get your yacht-yachts out!. Spring Training is just around...
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Rob Manfred says the extra-inning runner on second base rule is likely to stay
MLB owners met in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week and discussed quite a number of topics, including RSN broadcasts from Sinclair that are in jeopardy due to Diamond Broadcasting possibly filing for bankruptcy, stadium situations in Tampa Bay and Oakland and revenue disparity in baseball. While those are all...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Here are all the Cubs who will play in the World Baseball Classic
Full rosters for teams representing the 20 countries participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic were revealed Thursday evening. You can find the complete rosters here, but since we are Cubs fans, I am going to provide you with a full list of Cubs who will be departing camp in Mesa to play in the WBC. (H/T to Josh for helping me compile this list.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, February 10
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs sign righthanded reliever Michael Fulmer
There have been rumors lately — actually, really all offseason — that the Cubs weren’t done adding veteran relievers. Today, there’s a report that they have signed another one:. Michael Fulmer was a first-round pick (44th overall) of the Mets in 2011 and was traded to...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former MVPs who became Cubs
When Cody Bellinger signed with the Cubs in December, he became the 10th former Most Valuable Player to join the club -- and the youngest ever to do so, at age 27. Only 3 of the previous 9 were younger than 30. One each was 36, 37 and 38. Here...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' most frequent leadoff hitters
One of the many questions surrounding the 2023 Cubs is, who will bat leadoff?. Last season, the Cubs began games with 10 different hitters at the top of the order. 4 of them did so at least 2 dozen times: Rafael Ortega (51 games), Christopher Morel (43), Nick Madrigal (256) and Zach McKinstry (24).
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: We are the World (Baseball Classic)
It was supposed to take place in 2021 and it’s been six years since the last one, but the fifth World Baseball Classic is just 25 days away. The rosters for all 20 WBC teams were announced last evening. Michael Clair and Thomas Harrington give a quick thumbnail capsule of all 20 teams.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
History of games in and out of division
The Cubs will begin the 2023 season with a pair of 3-game series, at home against the Brewers, then at Cincinnati. After that, they will play 29 consecutive games before facing another Central Division rival:. 3 at home vs. the Rangers. 3 at home vs. the Mariners. 3 at Los...
Comments / 0