Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
Farmworkers, Immigrants Could Be Provided Protections Under New Federal Policy
Immigrants Who Speak Out Against Workplace Violations Could See Added Protections. Half Moon Bay farmworkers – and other vulnerable immigrants who speak up about workplace abuses – could get some protection under a new Biden administration policy. It would shield undocumented immigrants from deportation if they cooperate with labor investigations.
Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll
Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
Drugs Are Not The Only Things Being Smuggled at the TX Border
Did you know that prohibited foods and animals are becoming a big problem at the Texas/Mexico border? Over a four-day period ending on Sunday, Jan. 8, CBP agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry international bridges made 540 interceptions of prohibited plant materials, 221 interceptions of prohibited animal materials, and issued 57 penalties totaling $18,375 in fines.
americanmilitarynews.com
Major border city could collapse due to Biden immigration crisis, leader warns
A large border city stands in crisis as migrants overwhelm local resources under the Biden administration, according to a Yuma County leader. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines shared the concerns in an interview with Fox News on Monday. “Policies need to be changed when you see an unprecedented amount of...
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 28,000 Mexican Soldiers to Police Border?
Former president Donald Trump alleged he had threatened the Mexican government with tariffs to secure the troops.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Texas Democrat judge urged to apologize for 'irresponsible' testimony at House border hearing
Former El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez responds to a Texas Democrat judge saying it's racist to describe the migrant crisis as an invasion.
Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?
The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned
Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country. “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
Mayorkas, Harris claim that 'border is secure' is not true, Arizona sheriff says
Cochise County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Dannels testified before a House hearing that statements from Vice President Harris and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are not true.
New Texas ‘Border Czar’ Aims to Make Texas ‘Least Desirable Place’ for Immigration, Costing Texans Billions.
Texas continues to build a US-Mexico border wall with leftover panels from Trump’s failed efforts. A total of $1 billion in state tax dollars has since been set aside for the Texas border wall, and the state has received $55.2 million in donations, enough for one mile.
Feds May Step in After California Suggests Limiting Water to Major Cities
One water negotiator believes that talks regarding the use of the Colorado River are heading to the point that the federal government will be forced to step in, something that the states involved have attempted to avoid up until this point.
Why California is so far apart from other states in Colorado River water cuts plan
How to divide Colorado River cuts: A breakdown of how California's proposed water reductions compare with an offer submitted by six other states
How a dead man near the Arizona border could become a political powder keg
To understand the potential political impact of an emerging story on the U.S.-Mexico border, in which an Arizona rancher is accused of killing a man from Mexico, understand how it could play out. Let’s begin with the rancher. ...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis
Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
Bakersfield Channel
2 deported veterans become official United States citizens
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Two United States Army veterans that were once deported are now American citizens. Mauricio Hernandez Mata and Leonel Contreras are both from Mexico and were allowed to return to the U.S. under a Biden administration initiative. The veterans were sworn in as citizens in...
Comments / 0