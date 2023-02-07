Central Avenue bridge closing scheduled for near Wildwood Preserve

A five-month closing of Central Avenue’s bridge over the Ottawa River near Wildwood Preserve Metropark has been scheduled to start Feb. 27, the village of Ottawa Hills announced.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has awarded a $6,619,020.70 contract to Vernon Nagel, Inc., of Napoleon to replace the obsolete bridge built in 1928 and widened in 1975 and has said its design precludes replacing it one half at a time to keep Central open during construction.

An official detour will use Secor Road and I-475, although non-commercial traffic may find Corey Road to be a shorter route to and from I-475 at the detour’s east end. The section of Central involved is part of State Rt. 120.