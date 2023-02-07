ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound LIE to Close Wednesday Overnight

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the eastbound Long Island Expressway  will be closed on Wednesday between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting, at exit 52 (Commack Road/Suffolk County Route 4) in the Town of Huntington to facilitate bridge maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured onto the South Service Road.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

