Lakeland, FL

A suspect in a Florida mass shooting has been killed in a police pursuit

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
A suspect in a central Florida mass shooting last month has been fatally shot by a police officer after a carjacking and chase. The car was driven by Alex Greene who eventually crashed into a local business.

Investigators from the Lakeland Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were conducting surveillance on Greene and began following them as they drove away.

When Greene realized he wasn't going to get away, he got out of his vehicle and ran toward a woman who was standing outside her car. Authorities say the woman saw Greene running towards her and attempted to shut all the doors.

Greene pushed the women out of the way and got into the car. Greene took off in the car eventually weaving through traffic and crashing into a building.

Law enforcement pulled Greene from the vehicle and took him to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

Authorities say no one else was injured in the pursuit.

