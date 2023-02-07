Read full article on original website
Crown Heights Tenants Launch Rent Strike Over Living Conditions
Fed up tenants at a Crown Heights apartment building have launched a rent strike against their landlord for alleged poor living conditions and lackluster management. Residents living at 1074 Eastern Parkway gathered in front of their building on Sunday to call out the landlord, saying they’ve neglected to make proper repairs and solve safety issues that have been present for decades.
Daily Links: State Says It Has No Plans to Redesign or Reimagine Its Section of the BQE
Searching for Struggling Readers, One School at a Time [NYT]. In Search of Closets, Which Brooklyn Condo Did They Choose? [NYT]. A New Generation of Bakers Have Their Heads in the Clouds [NYT]. Heavy Stone Falls From Brooklyn Office Tower, One Injured [Eagle]. Battered Stretch of New Utrecht Avenue to...
Clinton Hill Brownstone With Pier Mirror, Marble Mantels, Central Air Asks $3.95 Million
While retaining some original Italianate details, this 1870s Clinton Hill brownstone also has some more recent additions like central air and a renovated kitchen. Interior details dating from the 19th century include carved white marble mantels, plasterwork, a pier mirror, and the original stair. The just under 18.5-foot-wide house at...
Fearing Displacement, Coney Island NYCHA Tenants Protest Privatization Plan
Tenants at NYCHA Haber Houses in Coney Island rallied against potential privatization of the complex on Sunday, calling on the city to abandon plans to add their homes to a public-private housing program. Alongside an organization called United Front Against Displacement, residents have been working to unite their neighbors against...
Brooklyn Mental Health Advocates Speak Out About Involuntary Hospitalization Policy
Two months after Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy expanding involuntary hospitalizations of homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers, Brooklyn-based mental health advocates are hoping a more comprehensive and compassionate approach is possible. In late November, Adams announced that first responders and members of the city’s Department of Health...
