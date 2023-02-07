ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownstoner.com

Crown Heights Tenants Launch Rent Strike Over Living Conditions

Fed up tenants at a Crown Heights apartment building have launched a rent strike against their landlord for alleged poor living conditions and lackluster management. Residents living at 1074 Eastern Parkway gathered in front of their building on Sunday to call out the landlord, saying they’ve neglected to make proper repairs and solve safety issues that have been present for decades.
Fearing Displacement, Coney Island NYCHA Tenants Protest Privatization Plan

Tenants at NYCHA Haber Houses in Coney Island rallied against potential privatization of the complex on Sunday, calling on the city to abandon plans to add their homes to a public-private housing program. Alongside an organization called United Front Against Displacement, residents have been working to unite their neighbors against...
Brooklyn Mental Health Advocates Speak Out About Involuntary Hospitalization Policy

Two months after Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy expanding involuntary hospitalizations of homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers, Brooklyn-based mental health advocates are hoping a more comprehensive and compassionate approach is possible. In late November, Adams announced that first responders and members of the city’s Department of Health...
