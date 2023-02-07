Read full article on original website
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Intersection Crash Involves Two Vehicles
Intersection Crash at Melrose Drive Results in Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle intersection crash in North Highlands on February 9 resulted in minor injuries. The crash happened at the Melrose Drive intersection with Bolivar Avenue around 7:46 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who responded to the incident said the collision involved a Chevy pickup and a Honda Accord.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Crash Occurs on Rancho Cordova Off-Ramp
Sunrise Boulevard Off-Ramp Accident Occurs Between Semi and Sedan. A tractor-trailer crash with a sedan occurred near Rancho Cordova on February 3. The collision happened on the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp just north of westbound U.S. 50 in the Gold River area at around 10:42 a.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a big rig car hauler collided with a Mercedes E-Class sedan.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Hit-and-Run Collision in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a pedestrian fatality following a hit-and-run crash on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 6:50 a.m. on Yosemite Avenue in the vicinity of Santa Ana Avenue, according to Modesto PD. Details on the Hit-and-Run Crash Fatality in Modesto. A...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Northbound I-5 and Eighth Street in Stockton Area
Authorities in Stockton recently reported an auto collision with injuries on northbound I-5 at the Eighth Street offramp. The traffic crash occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, shortly after 12:40 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto Collision on I-5 and Eighth Street...
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
5 dead in crash that was followed by a carjacking and pursuit, officials say
(KTXL) — A crash near Freeport Bridge and Highway 160 resulted in the death of five people Thursday evening and the crash was followed by a carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said. On Friday, Cameron Garcia, 28, of Sacramento was determined to be the driver of the 2007 Cadillac Escalade […]
Motor officer injured in collision along Highway 99
(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol. – Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said. The CHP said that […]
Motorcycle officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 near Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A motorcycle officer from Hayward is in the hospital after a crash in San Joaquin County on Thursday morning.The crash happened a little after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Jack Tone Road in Ripon.California Highway Patrol's Stockton office says the officer suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.The other driver involved is cooperating with the investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on I-580 in Livermore
Officials in Livermore reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries on westbound I-580 on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The traffic collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. and involved a white Ford Explorer, a black Ford Taurus, and another vehicle. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-580 in Livermore.
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
mymotherlode.com
What Happened To Flood-Stuck Vehicle In Chinese Camp?
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP updates what happened to a sedan that got stuck on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area during the recent stormy weather. Clarke Broadcasting asked Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado for an update. He revealed that the white car with flood waters halfway up its doors, as seen in the image box photo, is out of Sacramento, but its owner is still unknown as the license plates have been removed.
Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car
JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Car Wreck on Eastbound SR-4 in Stockton Area
Authorities in Stockton reported a two-vehicle wreck with injuries on SR-4 on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023. The traffic crash occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at southbound Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Two-Vehicle Wreck on SR-4 in...
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
Central Valley man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Fremont
FREMONT – A 53-year-old Central Valley man was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Fremont Monday night, the city's first fatal collision of the year.Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive on reports of a collision involving two vehicles. According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was headed southbound on Niles Blvd. Meanwhile, the driver in the other vehicle was making a left turn from Hillview Drive onto Niles Blvd when he was broadsided on the driver's side.Police said the two vehicles then collided with...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fox40
Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned
(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
