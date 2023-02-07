FREMONT – A 53-year-old Central Valley man was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Fremont Monday night, the city's first fatal collision of the year.Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive on reports of a collision involving two vehicles. According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was headed southbound on Niles Blvd. Meanwhile, the driver in the other vehicle was making a left turn from Hillview Drive onto Niles Blvd when he was broadsided on the driver's side.Police said the two vehicles then collided with...

