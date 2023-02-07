ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cookeville High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson Central High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
COOKEVILLE, TN
2021: North Carolina Road Trip – James Polk Presidential Museum

The next stop on our trip was at the James Polk Presidential Home and Museum, in Columbia, Tennessee. We were at this small location for about 2 hours and had a guided tour which was very well done. For history buffs this is a great location but might be difficult for small children. The tour does include climbing some steep stairs as well.
COLUMBIA, TN
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee

The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
COLUMBIA, TN
Robertson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 1-10, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Robertson County for February 1-10, 2023 from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our newest business news right here!. Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County!
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

