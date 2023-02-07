Read full article on original website
Revamped International Student Council acclimates new students to MTSU experience
Megan Richard, coordinator of International Student and Scholar Services, along with staff at the Office of International Affairs wanted to update the International Ambassadors program to make it more impactful and meaningful for MTSU’s around 400 students from other countries. “We changed the name from International Ambassadors to the...
MTSU Unity Luncheon audience urged to ‘resist’ inequalities as 2023 unsung heroes honored [+VIDEO]
Attorney and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley urged the capacity crowd at this year’s Unity Luncheon at Middle Tennessee State University to embrace this year’s Black History Month theme of “resistance” to confront the inequalities that remain throughout our society. “Resistance is the best tool and...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
One Rutherford County Athlete Selected as TSSAA Mr. & Miss Basketball Award Finalists
A local high school basketball player is among the finalists this year for the TSSAA Mr. & Miss Basketball Awards. Middle Tennessee Christian School senior Jailyn Banks is one of three finalists for Miss Basketball for Division II-A. The 5' 9" guard averages more than 20-points per game, with field goal shooting at 46%, 33% from three point range.
Lebanon, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
MTSU student speaks out after racist slur written on her dorm door
A shocking racist message left on an MTSU student’s door is sparking a conversation across campus.
Feb. 6 Declared as Morgan Myles Day in Hendersonville
Mayor Jamie Clary declared Monday, February 6 as Morgan Myles Day during an event for her at the Pizza Ranch. Morgan is a Hendersonville resident and was a runner up on The Voice Season 22. She was the only female singer to make it to the finals (Top 5). We...
2021: North Carolina Road Trip – James Polk Presidential Museum
The next stop on our trip was at the James Polk Presidential Home and Museum, in Columbia, Tennessee. We were at this small location for about 2 hours and had a guided tour which was very well done. For history buffs this is a great location but might be difficult for small children. The tour does include climbing some steep stairs as well.
Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee
The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
Robertson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 1-10, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Robertson County for February 1-10, 2023 from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our newest business news right here!. Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County!
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
This Tennessee Hidden Gem Shouldn’t Be So ‘Hidden’…It’s Enormous
I'm not sure when you can apply the term "hidden gem," so I've come up with my own condition. And it's pretty simple. If enough people to whom you've described said "gem" have never heard of it, then I think you can say it's a "hidden gem." And with that, I'll stop using quotation marks.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
