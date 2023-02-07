ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Surprise! N.J. has the nation’s worst traffic jam. Again. And it’s gotten worse.

New Jersey motorists know that heading toward the George Washington Bridge is living life in the slow lane. In fact, it’s the slowest lane in America. For the fifth consecutive year, the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 4 in Fort Lee on the way to the bridge was rated the nation’s worst bottleneck by the trucking industry’s American Transportation Research Institute.
FORT LEE, NJ
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Despite Historic Commission Rejection, Newark Approves 45-Story Arc Tower

The path has apparently been cleared for the new development Arc Tower to rise at a prominent corner in Downtown Newark despite a preservation committee denying the project late last year. During their February 6 meeting, Newark’s Central Planning Board approved an application to construct a 45-story tower at 571...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
