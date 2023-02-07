Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
Surprise! N.J. has the nation’s worst traffic jam. Again. And it’s gotten worse.
New Jersey motorists know that heading toward the George Washington Bridge is living life in the slow lane. In fact, it’s the slowest lane in America. For the fifth consecutive year, the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 4 in Fort Lee on the way to the bridge was rated the nation’s worst bottleneck by the trucking industry’s American Transportation Research Institute.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
jerseydigs.com
Despite Historic Commission Rejection, Newark Approves 45-Story Arc Tower
The path has apparently been cleared for the new development Arc Tower to rise at a prominent corner in Downtown Newark despite a preservation committee denying the project late last year. During their February 6 meeting, Newark’s Central Planning Board approved an application to construct a 45-story tower at 571...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Busted wind turbine in Bayonne, NJ has been wasting money for years
BAYONNE — A pricy wind turbine first put up over a decade ago in North Jersey has been out of use for more than two years along the Bayonne waterfront, leaving taxpayers wondering whether they'll see the savings once promised. The $5.6 million wind turbine project was a partnership...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
hudsoncountyview.com
1 firefighter injured, 6 people displaced, by 2-alarm blaze on JFK Boulevard in Bayonne
One firefighter was injured and six people were displaced by a two-alarm blaze on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne this afternoon, Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. At about 2:51 p.m. today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to 888 JFK Boulevard, on a report of a fire. Arriving companies...
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
pix11.com
Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead
A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
Staving off shutoff: Help for NJ homeowners with delinquent water bills
Utilities are helping hundreds of residents with delinquent water bills to keep their water turned on.
essexnewsdaily.com
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
