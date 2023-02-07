Read full article on original website
Related
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling In Thursday's After-Hours Session
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 3.40% to $3.13 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three months ended...
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
Why Hempacco Stock Is Down Over 60% Friday
Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) shares are trading lower by 63.64% to $1.60 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of an upsized $6.3 million public offering. What Else? Per the offering, 4,200,000 shares of Hempacco's common stock are being sold to the public at a price of $1.50 per share. In addition, Hempacco has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. See Also: Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year Hempacco says the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, potential acquisitions, upgrades to its existing manufacturing facility, working capital and other general corporate purposes. According to data from Benzinga Pro, HPCO has a 52-week high of $41.80 and a 52-week low of $0.74. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
Why Uber Shares Are Falling
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower by 3.96% to $34.47 Friday afternoon possibly in sympathy with Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), who issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates. See Also: Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss What Else? Our Benzinga team reported Lyft partially blamed $201.3 million in stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses, as well as restructuring charges related to its recent wave of layoffs for the earnings miss. Looking ahead, Lyft guided for first-quarter revenue of $975 million, up from $876 million a year ago but well short of analyst estimates of $1.09 billion...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $19.90. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Benzinga
Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?
Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
One Analyst Is Bullish While Another Sees Overhang On Phathom Pharma Stock After Two Rejection Letters
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement. Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline. Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission. A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024. The worst-case scenario would...
Hempacco Stock Plummets On Upsized $6.3M Public Offering
Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO), a vertically integrated hemp manufacturing company, announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold to the public at a price of $1.50 per share. The gross proceeds to the company from this offering are expected to be approximately $6.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. In addition, Hempacco has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares to...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Auxly To Raise $3.36M Via Private Placement
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQB: CBWTF) (TSX:XLY) has entered into an agreement with institutional investors pursuant to which the investors have agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, 96 million common shares of the company at a price of $0.035 per common share and 96 million common share purchase warrants, with each warrant entitling the investors to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.045 per common share at any time up to 60 months following the date of issuance thereof, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $3.36 million, before deducting any applicable advisor or finder...
Lions Gate Entertainment, DexCom, Yelp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Proto Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRLB) jumped 22.4% to $37.24 as the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million. Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) climbed 19.2% to $4.53 following upbeat Q4 earnings. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares gained 18.8% to $9.80 following Q3 results. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 14.6% to $68.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)...
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units (NYSE: APE) shares are trading lower Friday morning. The company on Thursday announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. Both stocks are falling potentially amid ongoing profit-taking following Monday's rally in high-short interest stocks. AMC also saw company-specific news as shares ran higher Monday after the company revealed it is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie. Despite Friday's selling pressure in AMC and APE shares, both stocks have seen strength and are still up 26.59% and 102.92%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro: AMC is trading lower by 9.34% to $4.86 APE is lower by 11.40% to $2.41 © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0