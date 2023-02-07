Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
North Austin domestic dispute leads to woman's death
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead following a domestic disturbance in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Feb. 7, around 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive. The caller, 31-year-old Jade Guajardo, said she was dropping...
dailytrib.com
Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431
An unnamed woman died at the scene of a car crash that happened on RR 1431 East at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. A 2020 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 1431 crossed the double, solid yellow lines into the other lane and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima head on, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Two vehicle crash in Williamson County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A crash on Farm-to-Market 14314 in Williamson County has left one person dead and two injured on Thursday. In a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were sent out to the scene of a crash on Feb. 9 located on FM 14314 where two vehicles crashed into one another.
Austin police arrests suspect connected with multiple crimes
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested one person in connection with a shooting in a pawnshop's parking lot and two arrest warrants for multiple charges. In a release from APD, Dequincy Fields, 33, has been arrested in connection with two separate 911 calls on Dec. 11,...
CBS Austin
Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog
A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called 911 and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
fox7austin.com
Driver drops kids off, crashes through fence at Texas Capitol: DPS
AUSTIN, Texas - A Cedar Creek woman is facing five felony charges after Texas DPS says she dropped two children out of her vehicle before crashing it into a fence on the Capitol grounds Thursday. On Feb. 9 around 6:40 p.m., DPS personnel saw a 2014 Ford Explorer drive onto...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Northwest Austin has died, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and died in Northwest Austin. 68-year-old Wenwu Cai was rushed to a hospital after he was hit by a sedan in the 8700 block of Balcones Drive on January 25 around 7:45 p.m. Police say...
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants for December shootings
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested on multiple warrants in connection to two shootings in December. The Austin Police Department said marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and more items were found in his car and home. APD officers responded to two separate shootings in the East Riverside area on Sunday, Dec....
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
fox7austin.com
Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package. Police say there is no threat. The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday,...
Teen arrested in connection to crash that left child dead, adult injured
A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to an early February crash that killed a child and injured an adult.
Man dies after being hit by car in northwest Austin
According to Wednesday's APD announcement, a sedan crashed with Wenwu Cai, 68, on Balcones Club Drive on Jan. 25 around 7:45 p.m. That is southwest of US 183 and Anderson Mill Road near the Balcones Country Club.
APD reopens 35 after 18-wheeler fire near William Cannon
Austin Police say the fire was out as of 4 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo found dead at 34 in Austin
Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on 'Days of Our Lives,' has died, according to TMZ. He was 34.
KWTX
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
1 arrested after driving onto Texas State Capitol grounds Thursday
One person was arrested after driving onto the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin Thursday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on the scene.
