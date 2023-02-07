ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

North Austin domestic dispute leads to woman's death

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead following a domestic disturbance in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Feb. 7, around 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive. The caller, 31-year-old Jade Guajardo, said she was dropping...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431

An unnamed woman died at the scene of a car crash that happened on RR 1431 East at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. A 2020 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 1431 crossed the double, solid yellow lines into the other lane and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima head on, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police arrests suspect connected with multiple crimes

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested one person in connection with a shooting in a pawnshop's parking lot and two arrest warrants for multiple charges. In a release from APD, Dequincy Fields, 33, has been arrested in connection with two separate 911 calls on Dec. 11,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Northwest Austin has died, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and died in Northwest Austin. 68-year-old Wenwu Cai was rushed to a hospital after he was hit by a sedan in the 8700 block of Balcones Drive on January 25 around 7:45 p.m. Police say...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested on multiple warrants for December shootings

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested on multiple warrants in connection to two shootings in December. The Austin Police Department said marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and more items were found in his car and home. APD officers responded to two separate shootings in the East Riverside area on Sunday, Dec....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat

AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package. Police say there is no threat. The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday,...
AUSTIN, TX

