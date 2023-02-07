Viola Agnes (Daily) Martin was born August 29, 1930 in rural Sullivan County near Milan, Missouri and died with her daughter by her side on February 7, 2023 at Northeast Regional Medical Center, aged 92. A long time resident of Kirksville, Missouri, Viola was preceded in death by her parents James Edward and Bertha Ellen (Lawrence) Daily, five brothers and one sister. Also preceding her death were two sons: Dr. William L. Martin II and Dr. Michael J. Martin.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO