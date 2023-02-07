Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
New facility will allow the Ottumwa School District to relocate students
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Grade reconfiguration is a trend many school districts nationwide are trying to implement. The Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) is planning to expand Douma Elementary School. The OCSD has been seeking bids for a new building that they plan to add. The facility will allow the...
ktvo.com
Young Kirksville students learn about the weather from one of KTVO's own
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Some young Kirksville students go the chance to learn about the weather from one of KTVO's own on Wednesday. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn paid a visit to the Kirksville Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC). He talked about all things weather including how to stay...
ktvo.com
Work continues as planned on the Kirk Building renovation project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is still going right on schedule with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles told KTVO that some partial interior demolition work started this week. That will continue through March.
ktvo.com
A new, bigger mini-pitch coming to Evans Middle School this summer
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A new "mini-pitch" is on its way to Evans Middle School in Ottumwa. A mini-pitch is a $150,000 court that has full-size basketball hoops and mini soccer nets. Three Ottumwa schools currently have these setups. A bigger setup is expected to open this summer at Evans...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department makes change to uniforms to protect officers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) announced the addition of load-bearing vests to the patrol officer’s uniforms on Thursday. The difference is the new vests have attachment points that allow officers to carry equipment on the bottom portion of the vest. This removes weight from the...
ktvo.com
Viola Agnes (Daily) Martin, 92 of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Viola Agnes (Daily) Martin was born August 29, 1930 in rural Sullivan County near Milan, Missouri and died with her daughter by her side on February 7, 2023 at Northeast Regional Medical Center, aged 92. A long time resident of Kirksville, Missouri, Viola was preceded in death by her parents James Edward and Bertha Ellen (Lawrence) Daily, five brothers and one sister. Also preceding her death were two sons: Dr. William L. Martin II and Dr. Michael J. Martin.
ktvo.com
Green City starting the process for the return of its post office
GREEN CITY, Mo. — A post office may be returning to a northeast Missouri community soon. Green City, Mo., has been without a post office since the summer of 2021. The previous building was demolished because it had several structural problems. Since then, Green City's post office box customers...
ktvo.com
Richard Dale McCollum, 81, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Richard Dale McCollum, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Apple Ridge Care Center in Waverly, Missouri. Dale was born November 27, 1941 in Winigan, Missouri, the son of the late Raymond Benville and Nellie Ina (Walker) McCollum. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Lynn and Norman Raymond McCollum.
ktvo.com
Dozens of big straw bales burn near Scotland County hog confinement barn
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A trash fire got out of control Wednesday night and destroyed dozens of large bales of straw. The call came in around 8 p.m. It happened on Konke Avenue, about nine miles south of Downing. The property is in far western Scotland County. Alan Middleton...
ktvo.com
Green City man charged in stolen truck case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was charged this week with stealing a pickup truck in December 2022. The suspect is Dusty Allen Roebuck, 68, of Green City. Roebuck is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of the controlled substance, methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri law enforcement agencies respond to multiple slide-off accidents
SCOTLAND AND ADAIR COUNTIES — Law enforcement agencies across northeast Missouri responded to countless slide-off accidents during Thursday morning's slick conditions caused by snow. Most didn't involve injuries, but a Scotland County woman was hurt in a crash on Route M, a half mile west of Rutledge. It happened...
ktvo.com
Multiple people injured in Sullivan County head-on crash; 1 driver arrested
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, two miles east of Milan, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by Madison S. Brewer,...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver hurt after vehicle strikes bridge support, overturns
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Linn County Thursday evening. It happened at 6:40 p.m. on Route F, three miles east of Brookfield. Missouri state troopers said a vehicle driven by Kinsee Roberts, 26, of Marceline, veered off the right...
ktvo.com
2022 a busy year for Kirksville Police Department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) had a busy year in 2022. Officers responded to an average of 67 calls for service every day of last year. The total calls for service within the Kirksville city limits was 24,591. This week the department also released its 2022...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
ktvo.com
MoDOT closes flooded Macon County route
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Due to the snow and rain Thursday morning, Route HH in Macon County has been closed, MoDOT officials say. Route HH is closed four miles south of Route J at Rock Creek due to flooding. MoDOT encourages drivers to avoid that area. To check on...
ktvo.com
Another Milan student-athlete signs NLI
Milan's Gracie Dickson signed her national letter of intent to play softball for North Central Missouri College. The three-sport athlete thanks her family for their support throughout her journey.
ktvo.com
Kirksville athletes going to the next level
Kirksville's football team continues to be a foundation colleges pull from for their newest talent. Seniors Jalen Kent and Camden Dempsay are headed to the next level to continue their football careers. Wide receiver and defensive back Kent is moving to Missouri Valley, while offensive and defensive lineman Dempsay committed...
ktvo.com
Brashear Battle, Truman State record
Brashear's 94th Annual Basketball Invitational Results. Truman State has a new single-season three-point record holder, while their career record is in jeopardy.
Comments / 0