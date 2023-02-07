Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
New facility will allow the Ottumwa School District to relocate students
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Grade reconfiguration is a trend many school districts nationwide are trying to implement. The Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) is planning to expand Douma Elementary School. The OCSD has been seeking bids for a new building that they plan to add. The facility will allow the...
ktvo.com
Work continues as planned on the Kirk Building renovation project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is still going right on schedule with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles told KTVO that some partial interior demolition work started this week. That will continue through March.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
ktvo.com
Green City starting the process for the return of its post office
GREEN CITY, Mo. — A post office may be returning to a northeast Missouri community soon. Green City, Mo., has been without a post office since the summer of 2021. The previous building was demolished because it had several structural problems. Since then, Green City's post office box customers...
ktvo.com
Green City man charged in stolen truck case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was charged this week with stealing a pickup truck in December 2022. The suspect is Dusty Allen Roebuck, 68, of Green City. Roebuck is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of the controlled substance, methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon.
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
kttn.com
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
ktvo.com
Multiple people injured in Sullivan County head-on crash; 1 driver arrested
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, two miles east of Milan, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by Madison S. Brewer,...
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
ktvo.com
2022 a busy year for Kirksville Police Department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) had a busy year in 2022. Officers responded to an average of 67 calls for service every day of last year. The total calls for service within the Kirksville city limits was 24,591. This week the department also released its 2022...
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties
Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri law enforcement agencies respond to multiple slide-off accidents
SCOTLAND AND ADAIR COUNTIES — Law enforcement agencies across northeast Missouri responded to countless slide-off accidents during Thursday morning's slick conditions caused by snow. Most didn't involve injuries, but a Scotland County woman was hurt in a crash on Route M, a half mile west of Rutledge. It happened...
ktvo.com
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House approves crime bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Black lawmakers in Missouri are accusing House Republican leaders of racism after shutting down debate and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as the St. Louis prosecutor. The racial tensions in Missouri echo similar complaints raised this week in...
St. Joseph police investigating shooting
St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting in which shots hit a house and car, but wounded no one. Police say they received several calls about shots fired in the 18-Hundred block of North Third Street around 8:30 Thursday night. Officers found several shell casings at the scene. Police believe...
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
ktvo.com
A new, bigger mini-pitch coming to Evans Middle School this summer
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A new "mini-pitch" is on its way to Evans Middle School in Ottumwa. A mini-pitch is a $150,000 court that has full-size basketball hoops and mini soccer nets. Three Ottumwa schools currently have these setups. A bigger setup is expected to open this summer at Evans...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
