New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?
There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
Volunteer group lambasts King County Regional Homeless Authority’s ballooning budget
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is requesting nearly $12 billion to address local homelessness over the next five years, a dramatic increase over its initial $253 million budget for 2023. The proposal’s budget is broken down into two parts: $8.4 billion for one-time capital costs over the five-year...
KOMO News
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington
REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
MyNorthwest.com
Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?
Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate
Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools considering school closures
Seattle Public Schools is considering closing schools. The Seattle Times reports they're facing similar issues as Bellevue with budget shortfalls and declining enrollment.
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
KOMO News
Seattle Public Schools enrollment drop worries parents and students
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is continuing to see a decrease in student enrollment, and it anticipates that trend will continue. SPS held a budget meeting to discuss funding for the 2023-24 school year. According to information from the board's special meeting on Jan. 25, enrollment has decreased since 2014 while staff has increased during the 2021-22 school year there was a 4.2% decline.
KOMO News
New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets
SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. “Our clean team picked up over 1.2 million gallons...
KOMO News
Snohomish County mayors push for changes to state's drug possession, criminal pursuit laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — North Puget Sound mayors fed up with rising crime rates in their communities are taking the issue to the state Capitol to fight for changes to laws on criminal pursuits and drug possession. Last fall, mayors in 16 Snohomish County cities formed a coalition aimed at...
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at problematic encampment under Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky early Thursday morning when a massive fire erupted at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews arrived and...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Public Health promotes ‘fentanyl parties,’ Undersheriff claims they’re happening
King County Undersheriff Jesse Anderson says he’s hearing about so-called “fentanyl parties” where addicts purposefully overdose, with a friend ready to administer Narcan. While Anderson’s claim is purely anecdotal, it makes complete sense. Seattle-King County Public Health provides step-by-step instructions on how to have the party.
Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
KOMO News
Seattle food banks work to stop 40% of U.S. food going to landfills
SEATTLE, Wash. — This time of year is what Food Lifeline calls “the difficult choice time of year” for their clients. “They have to make choices every day between paying the rent or utility bill and buying food. In January, February, and March, when it’s cold, the...
