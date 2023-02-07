ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington

REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
ISSAQUAH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate

Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem

CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
newsnationnow.com

Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south

(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Public Schools enrollment drop worries parents and students

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is continuing to see a decrease in student enrollment, and it anticipates that trend will continue. SPS held a budget meeting to discuss funding for the 2023-24 school year. According to information from the board's special meeting on Jan. 25, enrollment has decreased since 2014 while staff has increased during the 2021-22 school year there was a 4.2% decline.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets

SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. “Our clean team picked up over 1.2 million gallons...
SEATTLE, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle food banks work to stop 40% of U.S. food going to landfills

SEATTLE, Wash. — This time of year is what Food Lifeline calls “the difficult choice time of year” for their clients. “They have to make choices every day between paying the rent or utility bill and buying food. In January, February, and March, when it’s cold, the...
SEATTLE, WA

