CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO