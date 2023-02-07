Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
'It's one of the most severe and harsh laws': DMV & insurance companies partner to suspend licenses, recoup money
Jacob Twisdale lost everything when his son Evan died in a wreck. Nearly two years later, Jacob's license was suspended and to get it back he'd have to pay $20,000. Jacob Twisdale paid the price twice. First, he lost his only child. Then, two years later, the North Carolina Department...
9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
WCNC
Almost 1 in 4 Americans are committing 'financial infidelity' according to a survey. What exactly is it?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Feb. 14 is yet another Valentine's Day, a day for both budding romances and long-lasting love to be honored. Sweets, affectionate acts, and red roses are part of the typical day for couples. But could you or your partner be committing financial infidelity? The experts at...
tourcounsel.com
Charlotte woman snags $1M lottery win on Quick Pick ticket
After claiming her prize at HQ, she took home a grand total of $712,503 after taxes.
Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
tourcounsel.com
WCNC
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CMS superintendent search: Board approves $48K contract to hire next leader
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday that it's going with Illinois-based search firm BWP & Associates to lead its search for the district’s next superintendent. It’s been 10 months since CMS fired previous superintendent Earnest Winston and the district has seen two interim superintendents hold the top...
Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from North Carolina store
Queen City News needs your help to 'Find a Fugitive' as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
WCNC
Trusts and nothing but Trusts!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today we are talking about nothing but Trusts - Revocable and Irrevocable Trusts. On Friday we were joined by, Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law.
qcitymetro.com
‘A Blessing in disguise’: Beatties Ford Road flower shop moving after 40-plus years
Stepping inside Stroud’s Flowers is like stepping into the past. From the stained glass window out front that reads “Stroud’s” to the old piano in the lobby, the floral shop is filled with nostalgia and the sweet aroma of its blooms. Gerardo and Nancy Stroud opened...
Can an app make streets safer? The city of Charlotte is looking to find out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte released an app designed to improve the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in South End. It's called Glance TravelSafely. The technology connects your smartphone to traffic signs, crosswalks, and other travelers. It's part of Charlotte's Vision...
