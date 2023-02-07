ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WXII 12

Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
BURLINGTON, NC
WCNC

9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
TEGA CAY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS superintendent search: Board approves $48K contract to hire next leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday that it's going with Illinois-based search firm BWP & Associates to lead its search for the district’s next superintendent. It’s been 10 months since CMS fired previous superintendent Earnest Winston and the district has seen two interim superintendents hold the top...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Trusts and nothing but Trusts!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today we are talking about nothing but Trusts - Revocable and Irrevocable Trusts. On Friday we were joined by, Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law.
CHARLOTTE, NC

