ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
WWLP 22News

NFL showcases safety protocols after Hamlin injury

In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s frightening on-field collapse after suffering from cardiac arrest and having his heartbeat restored on the field by medical staff, the National Football League gave a stadium tour of its health and safety protocols at the site of this weekend’s Super Bowl in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
WWLP 22News

Super Bowl week turns Phoenix area into Valley of Fun

PHOENIX (AP) — The winter and spring months are tourist season in Arizona, with visitors descending upon the Valley of the Sun to escape the cold and enjoy the outdoors. The Super Bowl adds another layer of boisterousness, the extra 100,000-plus people filling bars, restaurants and parties across the desert.
PHOENIX, AZ
WWLP 22News

NFL lauds preparation when it comes to player safety

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dr. Allen Sills knew the moment that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field last month during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that something serious and potentially life-threatening had happened. “My next reaction,” Sills said, “was tremendous confidence in the people that...
WWLP 22News

Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award

PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother,...
DALLAS, TX
WWLP 22News

Celtics’ Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out. The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy