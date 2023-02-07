ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
hawaiipublicradio.org

High wind and water conservation advisories issued as winter weather continues

A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state. The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day for Feb. 10: Māla

On Saturday, Kauaʻi Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening on the Garden Isle.” Tom Timmons is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Kamaʻāina special offers program is back throughout Hawaiian Islands

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island

Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights

In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations

The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy