bigislandvideonews.com
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
hawaiipublicradio.org
High wind and water conservation advisories issued as winter weather continues
A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state. The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day for Feb. 10: Māla
On Saturday, Kauaʻi Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening on the Garden Isle.” Tom Timmons is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Blinding headlights to be regulated by new bill
A new bill has been proposed to regulate headlight beam height for road safety.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
kauainownews.com
Kamaʻāina special offers program is back throughout Hawaiian Islands
The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
bigislandnow.com
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
Highway Closures Due To Rockfall And Erosion Drive Calls For More Frequent Road Inspections
Coastal erosion isn’t the only danger to roads in Hawaii — a fact once again highlighted after weekend rain caused rockfall to pummel the main road on Oahu’s North Shore. Incidents like this have prompted lawmakers in the House to advance a bill Thursday that would require...
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights
In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations
The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
Compost reimbursement applications being accepted now
HDOA is accepting applications for the compost reimbursement program.
KITV.com
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
